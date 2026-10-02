Bastion Rose to Release Album BLUE RISING, Drops Single 'Supernatural'

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Timed perfectly for October, Bastion Rose returns with 'Supernatural,' a refreshingly dangerous sounding track that tackles the human tendency to beliefs in the supernatural as a shield against the threat of the unexplained. The song serves as the final, unsettling advance single before the band releases their highly anticipated album, Blue Rising, on January 15.

With 3 million catalog streams and counting, Bastion Rose continues to build a heavy sonic architecture defined by precision and aggression, coupled with the hallmark vulnerability and sensuality the band has become known for.

'Supernatural' delivers sharp commentary disguised in ritualistic imagery. The track opens with themes of possession and moonlit communion before crashing into a soaring chorus demanding, 'Bury me, bury me / And cover me in snake oil.' The track delivers Bastion Rose's usual progressive rhythmic approach, but this time features slide guitar, banjo, harmonica, and ghostly vocal harmonies.

'The song carries this inherent creepiness because it deals with what terrifies us most,' says the band. 'We surround ourselves with myths, prayers, and superstitions because the alternative—that we are nothing more than matter, destined to decay—is an unsettling possibility to face. The song is a look at how we use the supernatural as a ward against our own mortality.'

While Blue Rising prepares for its January launch, the band refuses to slow their momentum. Bastion Rose is already back in the studio with three-time Grammy-winning producer David Bottrill (Tool, Godsmack, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Rush) recording their next record, setting the stage for an aggressive release schedule throughout 2027.

'Supernatural' is available on all major streaming platforms.

Based in Bloomington, Indiana, Bastion Rose has emerged as a high-caliber hard rock project born from a pursuit of light within the darkness. Their sound is a sophisticated collision of post-grunge grit and alternative metal intensity, defined by potent, intelligent guitar work, ethereal soundscapes, monumental riffs, and powerful, impassioned vocals and lyrics. It is a sonic identity that caught the attention of three-time Grammy Award-winning producer David Bottrill. Known for his work with legendary visionaries like Tool, Godsmack, Muse, Peter Gabriel, and Rush, Bottrill describes Bastion Rose as a 'new embodiment of classic heavy rock... the sounds, the tones, everything. They are reverential to the style of music from the past, bringing it into the modern world.'

Bottrill's involvement provided the blueprint for Bastion Rose's world-class production standards. From the debut EP Fade To Blue to the full-length powerhouse Traces of Gold, the collaboration resulted in a sound that is both polished and visceral—music that balances the technical, rhythmic intelligence of Tool with the riff-centric, soaring melodic energy of Audioslave. This cinematic depth is not a studio trick; it is a reflection of a journey through hardship. The creative mission is inextricably linked to the personal story of Austin Frink, who navigated a period of staggering loss, including the sudden deaths of both parents and a cancer diagnosis that threatened to permanently silence his singing voice. Frink turned his pain and survival into a universal message. His lyrics explore the heavy themes of existence, hope, and the fleeting nature of life, transforming personal tragedy into a rallying cry for resilience.

In less than a year, Bastion Rose has experienced a meteoric rise, with a catalog surpassing 2 million streams and a global community of over 60,000 YouTube subscribers and 53,000 social followers standing behind them. The band is currently unveiling their next chapter: Blue Rising. Spearheaded by the haunting single, 'Dust,' the record is a philosophical exploration of transience. Traces of Gold continues to dominate playlists as Blue Rising serves as a clear indicator of the band's relentless creative pace.

Bastion Rose

Austin Frink: Vocals and Guitar

Austin Mudd: Guitar

Steve Pierce: Bass

John Donlon: Drums

Barrett Abraham: Keys

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