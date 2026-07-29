GODSMACK Rise of Rock World Tour to Add Fall 2026 U.S. Dates

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GODSMACK is set to expand its Rise of Rock World Tour with a new round of U.S. dates, extending the trek into the fall. The additional shows will bring the band to more cities across the country as part of its ongoing tour schedule.

VIP Presales Begin Wednesday, July 29 at 10AM; Public On Sale Begins Friday, July 31 at 10AM Local Time

Tickets available at Godsmack.com/Tour

Announcement Arrives As Band Plays Massive Sold-Out Overseas Festival Crowds; Fall Run Features Return To Mohegan Sun Arena, Namesake Of Current Live Album And Film

Godsmack perform to a sold-out crowd of over 16,000 Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Hills of Rock Festival on Saturday, July 25.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Today, multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Godsmack announce newly added fall 2026 U.S. dates for their massive Rise of Rock World Tour, extending one of the band's most explosive touring years to date, with Dorothy joining as direct support and special guest for the October dates.

The newly announced October run kicks off Friday, October 9 in Airway Heights, WA at Northern Quest Resort & Casino and continues through major markets including Idaho Falls, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Atlantic City, and Uncasville, where the band will return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 24. The venue serves as the namesake of the band's current live album and film, Live at Mohegan Sun, out now via Primary Wave.

A thunderous, career-spanning performance that captures the band's unmatched live chemistry and the full weight of a legacy built across 20 million albums sold, 27 Top 10 singles, 13 No. 1 hits, and four GRAMMY nominations, Live at Mohegan Sun stands as both a celebration of Godsmack's history and a bold step into their next chapter.

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