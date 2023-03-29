Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GG Magree Shares New Single 'Turn Me On'

This year, GG has been bringing her genre-defying stylings to the stage across North America.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Continuing her string of rock and pop-punk hybrid releases, Australian musician GG Magree returns to Monstercat uncaged today (March 29th) with her electrifying guitar-smashing single, "Turn Me On." The record blends 90s rock style and modern pop-punk with thrashing drums, haunting guitar bass, and GG's sultry vocals - the perfect ingredients for an intoxicating anthem.

An unapologetically authentic force in the scene, the lyrics are a tribute to the raw emotions stirred while facing an unhealthy but addictive relationship. This year, GG has been bringing her genre-defying stylings to the stage across North America, including Ultra Music Festival last weekend, and has more performances to announce.

GG Magree shares, "I can admit that I'm drawn to wanting what I can't have and the idea of love upside down. "Turn Me On" is about being the most attracted to someone when they don't want you. Toxic? Maybe."

A standout in the scene since 2016, GG Magree continues to showcase her talents year after year with her rocktronic productions, self-directed music videos, and impressive vocals to name a few.

She's worked with tastemakers like Grabbitz, Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, and more, and continues to take over iconic venues and festivals that have included Coachella, EDC, and Lollapalooza. Next month, her movie Dead Hot with Vanessa Hudgens will debut on Tubi, while in May she will wrap her 'so tuff so cute' tour with Mija at Summer Camp Music Festival.

GG Magree is an Australian born artist whose unique punk rock & bass sound has catapulted her to sold-out shows across the globe; with performances at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Firefly, Ultra & more.

GG has been sought after for collaborations with some of the hottest producers in music - among them her vocal debut with electronic royalty NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead - a track with over 38 million streams on Spotify alone.

Watch the new music video here:



