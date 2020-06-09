GEO & GLD Combine Genres on 'Do It Like This'

Rising producers GEO & GLD make their New Noise debut with "Do It Like This," an uptempo track that seamlessly combines hard dance drops with trap and breakbeat influences.

Listen below!



Hailing from Long Beach, CA, GEO began experimenting with music production at the young age of 13. Since then, he has morphed into one of hard dance's most intriguing producers. This year, he has released several tracks including "Fire" on Yellow Claw's Barong Family label, as well as "Dreams" on Basscon Records. "Cold War," his intense Pink Floyd-inspired Josh Rubin collaboration, earned him critical acclaim, with EDM.com calling it, "...Pure, concentrated mayhem." Collaborating with GEO is Connecticut-based electronic duo GLD, who are on a mission to take over the world with their genre-defying compositions. They create songs that breaks the rules, influenced by their love of hardcore, punk, jazz, hip-hop and electronic music. Flux Pavillion, Flosstradamus and FuntCase are just a few of the producers who have called upon GLD for official remixes. Most recently, they dropped the trap and dubstep behemoth "Judgement Day" on Carnage's Heavyweight Records.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

