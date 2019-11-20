G FLIP Shares Music Video for 'Stupid'

Melbourne artist G Flip is having a breakout year off the back of her much loved and critically acclaimed debut album About Us. Since then she's sold out all four of her Australian tours and been nominated for three ARIA Awards including Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release.

Today she is releasing the incredible and slightly disconcerting video for "Stupid." The video uses deepfaking technology and shows G Flip as various people in different situations. Director Lachlan Dickie says "Deepfaking' keeps popping up as memes all over the internet, mainly just silly face replacements of celebrities - but I wanted to explore it in a manner that was much darker and more akin to an episode of Black Mirror than an instagram post. This is something that could cause some moral issues in the future. G Flip's song explores an interesting self-reflective tone, so I thought it'd be a great match to quite literally create a world where there are nothing but alternate G Flips that have gone down many different paths, life choices, or embody different parts of our personalities or conscience.

G Flip continues "For the 'Stupid' film clip directors pitched film clip ideas to me. To be honest, the majority of them were extremely similar involving a couple fighting and then reuniting but this one director had the most whack ideas. Straight up bizarre. His name's Lachlan Dickie. I spoke to him on the phone and told him the crazier the better and we ran through some ideas. He came up with a concept of having everyone look like me and I asked him if it was possible for my head to be on everyone else's, but I wasn't sure if there was tech for that, turns out there is, it's called deep fake and it's f**kin crazy !! So here is an extremely strange and stupid film clip for my song 'Stupid'. I love what Lach did, what a legend."

Watch the music video for "Stupid" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories