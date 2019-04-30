Future Classic and Dropbox Announce Studio Residency

Future Classic (Flume, SOPHIE, Hayden James, G Flip, Nick Murphy, Flight Facilities), the ground-breaking Australian founded music company today announces a Studio Residency for emerging artists at the recording studios it operates in Frogtown, Los Angeles in collaboration with Dropbox.

In 2017, Future Classic opened a fully-staffed North American office based in Los Angeles as a global hub to support it's roster of artists and developing talent. The Studio has sought to re-establish the sense of community it fostered in Australia with a mix of established & emerging artists. Of the studio, Reo Cragun says, "FC x Dropbox studios has been a creative hub for me recently, and It's allowed me to make some of the best music I ever have. Everyone treats me like family and It's a positive environment."

The Future Classic x Dropbox Studio opened in April 2018, and in addition to hosting many artists from the Future Classic roster, the Studio has been utilized as a creative space by artists including Moses Sumney, Clairo, JPEGMAFIA, Clams Casino, Emma Louise, Broods, Jacques Greene, Axel Boman, Ryan Hemsworth, Chrome Sparks, Aloe Blacc, MorMor, Glass Animals + more.

The Studio Residency will enable unsigned artists from around the world the opportunity to work in this space, flights + accommodation to Los Angeles and get creative assistance from the Future Classic team in setting up writing and recording sessions with other artists, writers and producers. Successful applicants will also get exposure to a steering committee of industry mentors comprised of agents, concert promoters, managers, label and publishing executives and creative professionals in music adjacent industries.

Available to artists worldwide, financial assistance is available to contribute to travel and accommodation costs associated with the Residency. Submissions can be made atresidency.futureclassic.com utilizing Dropbox's free collaborative document tool, Dropbox Paper.

To coincide with news of this announcement Future Classic are hosting a series of events in London, Los Angeles and Sydney. These free-with-RSVP events celebrate the announce of the residency and are an ode to Future Classic's party-throwing roots.

For more info on the project: https://residency.futureclassic.com.





