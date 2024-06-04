From Ashes to New to Embark on Full U.S. Tour with Set It Off

“The Deathless Tour Part Two” will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
Rousing alt-metal outfit FROM ASHES TO NEW have announced they will join rock outfit SET IT OFF on a full U.S. tour this fall with support from New Years Day and If Not For Me.

“The Deathless Tour Part Two” will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA as both FROM ASHES TO NEW and SET IT OFF wrap up their joint supporting tour dates with Nothing More on the “Carnal Tour 2024” (8/31-9/24). The jaunt will make its way across both coasts before ending in Wantagh, NY on November 2. 

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at Noon (ET). An exclusive Spotify presale will begin Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time via FROM ASHES TO NEW’s website HERE.

“THE DEATHLESS TOUR PART TWO” TOUR DATES

with Set It OFF + FROM ASHES TO NEW w/ support from New Years Day & If Not For Me

9/21 Johnstown, PA - Frank J. Pasquarella Conference Center &

9/25 Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection 

9/28 Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre 

9/29 Omaha, NE - The Admiral 

10/1 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater 

10/2 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre 

10/5 Fresno, CA - Tioga Sequoia Brewery 

10/7 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater 

10/8 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory 

10/9 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo 

10/11 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom 

10/15 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater 

10/17 Wichita, KS - Cotillion 

10/19 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater 

10/22 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center 

10/23 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room 

10/25 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Stage 

10/26 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater 

10/27 Worcester, MA - The Palladium 

10/29 Albany, NY - Empire Live 

10/30 Portland, ME - Aura 

11/1 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater 

11/2 Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall 

*no New Years Day

FROM ASHES TO NEW have catapulted into Mediabase’s Top 10 rock charts with “Barely Breathing (feat. Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current),” from their upcoming BLACKOUT (DELUXE) album due out this Friday, June 7, via Better Noise Music. Since its release in February, the single has garnered over 11 million streams and views. Watch the music video HERE. The deluxe also includes guest features from Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men and Yelawolf, a Sullivan King remix of their Top 5-charting single “Nightmare,” and an acoustic version of their Top 10 single “Hate Me Too.” Pre-save BLACKOUT (DELUXE) HERE.

