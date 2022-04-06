Frog Eyes Shares New Single 'Rainbow Stew'

Today, Vancouver indie-rock greats Frog Eyes share "Rainbow Stew," the third track off their forthcoming comeback album (their first album in four years), The Bees (due April 29 via Paper Bag Records).

Speaking on the single, Carey Mercer wrote:

"'Rainbow Stew' doesn't unpack as cleanly, in terms of a personal narrative, as the two other songs we've released for The Bees, but it is representative of one of the five kinds of songs that I can write - usually this type comes at the end of the writing process, when I have a sense of the shape and weight of the record. These songs come really fast - I think I wrote this song in 5 minutes - and they serve a contrasting purpose. I remember in (the 3 months that I attended) painting school, learning about Cezanne's White Pipe, how it livens the paintings, and also intensifies the gloom in the corners. 'Rainbow Stew' lightens the whole affair, and allows the dense haze of other songs their own beauty. These songs are the ones I personally cherish the most."

The Bees arrives after the band's stint under the name Soft Plastics, following Frog Eyes' "final" album, Violet Psalms, released in 2018.

The beloved Vancouver-based band Frog Eyes is back. Their foray into making music as Soft Plastics is over. It's fitting that Frog Eyes - comprising Carey Mercer (vocals, guitar), Melanie Campbell (drums), and Shyla Seller (synthesizer, electric piano) - has chosen 2022 to release their latest album, The Bees. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of their debut LP, The Bloody Hand, a record that defined a moment in the post 9/11 Pacific Northwest music scene.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: