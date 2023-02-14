Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Friendly Rich Announces New LP With New Single 'Killdozer'

Friendly Rich describes his latest studio recording as a "dark reflection of the pandemic".

Feb. 14, 2023  

Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just announced his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (due out March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Killdozer. The raw and droning tune features Tom Juhas (guitar, voice, co-writer), Joan Smith (voice) and Sly Juhas on drums. Regarding the background to Killdozer, Friendly Rich had to say, "The song, loosely based on the twisted and tragic end of Marvin John Heemeyer, captures the dark and desperate vibes of this album overall. The Killdozer video is a rhythmic play of striking animation in primary colors that leads one to a dreamlike, nightmare world of patterns and images. Buckle up!"

Friendly Rich describes his latest studio recording as a "dark reflection of the pandemic". But there's more going on here - a punk sensibility with a folky delivery creates a unique sound that is as dark and hopeless as the pandemic that inspired it. Man Out of Time features a rolling cast of Canadian musicians and guest performances by Brian Poole (Renaldo & The Loaf), Kevin Breit (Nora Jones, Hugh Laurie), Christine Duncan (Tanya Tagaq), Michael Ward-Bergeman (Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble) and many more unique musicians. The full length recording features unique interpretations of legendary Quebecois songwriter Felix Leclerc among Friendly Rich's honed brand of deranged folk songs. The music can be described as high-energy, rhythmic and atmospheric, ranging from sullen stripped down ballads to frenetic folky foot-stompers. Friendly Rich's music is theatrical and melodic and brings to mind early Bowie with hints of operatic rock in the vein of T-Rex and Roky Erickson.

Album Artwork: Michael DeForge

Purchase Friendly Rich's Album Man Out of Time

https://friendlyrich.bandcamp.com/album/man-out-of-time

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Friendly Rich has composed background music for three seasons of MTV's The Tom Green Show as well as a myriad of tunes as The Lollipop People released on his own eclectic record label, The Pumpkin Pie Corporation. More recently his work has been released in Europe by Hazelwood Records, which has led to playing in the massive summer festival circuit including the Fusion Fest in Germany, and the Balkan Fever Festival and Danube Festival in Vienna. Man Out of Time is set to be released by We Are Busy Bodies and followed by tours in Canada and the US. Things are busy with Friendly Rich and The Pumpkin Pie Corporation, but as Friendly says, "One can either produce, or become produce."

D I S C O V E R

Website: http://www.friendlyrich.com

Bandcamp: https://friendlyrich.bandcamp.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendlyrich

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/friendlyrich

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Friendly_Rich

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/friendlyrich

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1SWneDpUI2N0Bz46xl1cg5?si=zo59VzLcR9mAZr6F_m9ksg



Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Release Until The End Of Time For Spotify Photo
Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Release 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify
Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.” Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time.”
beabadoobee Releases Glue Song Single For Valentines Day Photo
beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day
Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for ‘Glue Song’ was filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines. Check out the upcoming tour dates with Taylor Swift now!
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout Sad Disco Photo
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco'
A more hushed and experimental take on the original, the rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band’s close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the song takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine’s Day.
Tame Impala Announces Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Photo
Tame Impala Announces 'Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set'
This past fall Tame Impala’s landmark album Lonerism turned 10. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

More Hot Stories For You


Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'
February 13, 2023

New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Freedom Fadeaway,' an innovative, sonic commentary on the recent loss of rights in the United States set for release on February 27th.
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This MonthSinger/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This Month
February 13, 2023

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, 'His Euphoria,' a biting take on misogyny wrapped up in an incredibly catchy beat set for release on February 17th.
Rising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDARising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDA
February 13, 2023

Rising latin-pop artist Dru Flecha has just released her debut EP, Linda. The seven-track EP was elaborated over bolero samples from the '50s, which were created back in 2011 by her father, the legendary DJ 13.
Alternative Pop Artist Zhaklina Releases New Single 'Pretend'Alternative Pop Artist Zhaklina Releases New Single 'Pretend'
February 10, 2023

Alternative Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Zhaklina recently released her new single, 'Pretend.'
Ava Della Pietra Releases Electrifying Ode To Lovesick Teens Everywhere, “happy for you”Ava Della Pietra Releases Electrifying Ode To Lovesick Teens Everywhere, “happy for you”
February 10, 2023

Following the impressive reception of her debut EP 'truth or truth,' Ava Della Pietra, the multi-talented singer/songwriter and Broadway actress, is back with her brand new single, “happy for you.”
