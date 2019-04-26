Friend Within Drops 'Been A While/Want Your Body' EP

DJ and producer Friend Within continues his hot streak with his latest EP, 'Undercuts Volume 1'' in conjunction with the announcement of his new label Undercuts.



The EP's first offering 'Been A While' is a concise example of Friend Within's exceptional ability as a producer, evidently influenced by the Disco era with its use of strings and enticing female vocal, creating a feel good vibe perfectly suited for dancefloors at peak time. The EP's alternate offering 'Want Your Body' goes deeper, with warped synth stabs and the hypnotic male vocal dropping into a delectable groove, offering the perfect contrast to 'Been A While' and utilising his distinct knack of drawing from multiple genres to create his dance anthems.



The Liverpudlian producer's already stellar reputation grew further after the incredible success of last year's single 'The Truth', which received major support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, who added it to their B-List. He followed this with the release of 'Waiting' in February, both of which came courtesy of Toolroom Records.



Now, Friend Within has launched his own label Undercuts, a name that pays homage to his immaculately kept, trademark moustache, with the first release 'Undercuts Vol. 1' an exciting example of what to expect from the Toolroom-affiliated imprint moving forward. In keeping with the label's ethos and theme, both landmarks will be commemorated by an in-store event hosted by Friend Within at a Barbershop in East London, with a nationwide Barbershop tour also on the cards.



On the labels creation, Lee explains: "In the 90s the undercut was the hairstyle I craved the most. Like many things of that decade it was truly awful. The same can't be said for my new Undercuts series. Each release will feature solid, underground house cuts to make your hair stand up!"



Friend Within will also be marking the launch of Undercuts with an intimate in-store event at Cuts & Bruises Barbershop in Stoke Newington, East London, on Thursday 2nd May from 8pm, with Friend Within and Carly Carman on the lineup. Sign up via the guest list link here to be in with a chance to attend, winners will receive an email once their names are confirmed.



The 'Undercuts Vol. 1' EP will be released on Friday 26th April via UndercuTs.





