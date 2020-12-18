French Montana and VEVO Release Performance Video for 'YOU DESERVE AN OSCAR'

Vevo announces French Montana as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of "YOU DESERVE AN OSCAR" premiering today. "YOU DESERVE AN OSCAR" follows the previously released "FTMU." Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. French Montana's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash "Unforgettable" [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the "Billion Club" for streaming and earned an eight-times platinum certification from the RIAA.

Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went gold and dominated the charts. At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old. 2020 saw the release of his new album CB5, which included features by Jim Jones, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke and more.

"YOU DESERVE AN OSCAR" and "FTMU" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

