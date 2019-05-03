French Electronic Producer Uppermost Releases New Single 'Forever Present'

Dynamic French electronic producer, Uppermost has released a brand new single, 'Forever Present' on the 26th of April via his own imprint, Uppwind Records. He recently released his label's first compilation album, Uppwind on Air, which saw Uppermost curate some of the finest producers with two brand new official remixes by legendary french-touch producers Digitalism and nu-disco artist Satin Jackets, a selection of wonderful tracks from the likes of Elder Island, Mesita, Last Island and many more, as well as a new unreleased song from Uppermost himself.

No stranger to the spotlight, Uppermost has been supported by acclaimed publications like BILLBOARD, VICE, COMPLEX, Your EDM, Clash Mag, Paper Mag, Earmilk and Magnetic Mag. An extremely busy producer, he has released more than 9 full-length studio albums and 16 EPs while gaining him a considerable fanbase seeing as his music has gained more than 50 million views on Youtube, receiving widespread support from tastemaker Youtube channel, MrSuicideSheep.

Born, raised and currently based in Paris, Behdad Nejatbakhshe (Uppermost) started making electronic music after years of being inspired by the Persian and French Touch music he would hear coming through his radio. As soon as he discovered he could express himself using a digital audio workstation by simply using a computer, he dedicated his life to perfecting the art so that each of his compositions will bring a positive emotion into the spotlight.

One look at the music Uppermost curated for his recent Uppwind on Air compilation, and it's clear to see that he draws inspiration from legendary acts such as Daft Punk, Burial, Bonobo, John Hopkins, Apparat and Deadmau5. Any fan of the diverse sounds of musicians like Daft Punk, Christian Löffler, or ODESZA would be able to find a home for Uppermost's latest music in their collection.

Usually known for his signature emotion-filled soundscapes, Uppermost decided to share an upbeat piece with his latest release, 'Forever Present'. Uplifting in its nature, his signature chopped vocal samples are ever present as it comfortably dances over synth chords which are overlaid with deep atmospheric bass. 'Forever Present' features strong elements of liquid drum and bass interlaced with the stylings of the ever-growing wave music genre, proving yet again that Uppermost remains one of the most dynamic and current producers in the electronic music scene.

Speaking about the inspiration behind 'Forever Present', Uppermost says, "I like the idea that music can awaken our sense of freedom, making us be more open to the present moment, less negative with ourselves. In the space of a moment, it can make you travel to a happy, positive and inspiring place."





