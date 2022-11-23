Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Freja The Dragon Releases 'We're Changing'

Look out for her Midnight Feelings EP on January 19th, 2023.

Nov. 23, 2022  

Swedish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Freja The Dragon releases the hypnotically catchy single "We're Changing" today - stream via your preferred DSP NOW. The single follows "Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John" which has racked up more than 170k streams since its release. Both songs will be featured on Freja The Dragon's new EP Midnight Feelings which is due out January 19th via Villa.

"'We're Changing' has a special place in my heart, I wrote it a long time ago and have been longing to release it. It's about when you're realizing that you've changed in different ways and it's too late to stay and work on the relationship." - Freja Drakenberg

In addition to releasing two new singles this fall, Freja The Dragon recently played three sold out shows as the main support for Franz Ferdinand in Europe and spent the past few months as a touring member of First Aid Kit, who will be bringing her along as their keyboard player and backing vocalist for their US tour in 2023. These high-profile live gigs come as no surprise seeing as Freja honed her skills on the road with Peter Bjorn and John, a job she earned after working in the studio with Bjorn Yttling since 2015.

It was during her early years as Bjorn's protégé in the studio that she sharpened her songwriting, engineering, and production skills. During the pandemic she found the time to work on Midnight Feelings while writing and producing for other artists such as Taken By Trees and their recently announced EP Another Year.

Midnight Feelings is the second EP for Freja The Dragon and follows her debut EP Long Gone Girl. Released in May 2020 via INGRID, Long Gone Girl produced the heartfelt single "Give You all My Love" which was co-written with Yttling and tapped by Northwell Health for a TV ad campaign to pay tribute to all their healthcare workers.

Freja The Dragon has come a long way since her days as a student at Stockholm's prestigious Royal College of Music. Her auspicious start as an audio engineer and assistant to Yttling at INGRID studios has led her to become a musical force as a player and a creator. Look out for her Midnight Feelings EP on January 19th, 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



