Francisco J. Nunez and The Young People's Chorus of New York City Announces Two Free Concerts

This past spring, Francisco J. Núñez, artistic director and founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), announced the newest milestone in the chorus's renowned 30-year history: the formation of YPC National, Inc. an independent non-profit organization to support and inspire youth choruses across the country with a program of artistic excellence, diversity, and education modeled on YPC.



The first activities of YPC National take place this month in Cleveland, Tennessee at Lee University, where YPC choristers will be joined by young singers from New Jersey, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Georgia for YPC National Lab workshops and rehearsals in preparation for their debut as Concinamus, the YPC National choral ensemble comprising the combined choristers. Concinamus will give two free concerts: on July 25 in Cleveland and on July 26 in Murfreesboro, where Concinamus is the invited guest of the Tennessee American Choral Directors Association conference.



The high energy, nonstop concert program of music from many genres, complete with dazzling choreography, will include a work by Ellen Reid, Tennessee's own 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, and music ranging from gospel and merengue to an exuberant George Gershwin medley.



These two performance programs will be highlighted by the world premieres of compositions written especially for Concinamus by renowned composers Bruce Adolphe and Jim Papoulis, the first two works in the YPC National Works catalogue.



Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m. - FREE Concert introducing Concinamus

Lee University's Pangle Hall

340 Church St, Cleveland, TN



Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. - FREE Concinamus Concert

Special invited guest of Tennessee ACDA

St. Mark's United Methodist Church

1267 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN



The Young People's Chorus of New York City, founded in 1988 by MacArthur Fellow Francisco J. Núñez on a mission of diversity and artistic excellence, has heightened an awareness of the ability of young people to rise to unforeseen artistic heights, and received America's highest award for youth programs, a National Arts & Humanities Youth Program Award. Under Mr. Núñez and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez (the recipient of a Lee University School of Music Distinguished Alumnus Award), YPC reaches over 2,000 children annually in New York City and now, hundreds more through its new YPC National program.

YPC National supports and inspires youth choruses and choral conductors through a suite of four programs:

YPC National Lab - An intensive program of rehearsals, coachings, master classes, concerts, and workshops.

YPC National Studio -A professional development program

YPC National Works - A repertoire and commissioning program

YPC National Gives - A granting program to help choruses in need of grassroots funding



More information is available at www.ypcnational.org.





