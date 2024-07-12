Foxamous & Nasty Jack Release 'Pint With The Lads' Music Video Ahead Of The Euros Final

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned Grime artist Nasty Jack, in collaboration with the versatile Foxamous, is set to release their high-energy track 'Pint with the Lads' just in time for the Euros football finals; This infectious tune, accompanied by a vibrant and pub footy-themed music video, promises to be the soundtrack of the season!

Accompanying the release is a music video that perfectly complements the track's lively spirit; Directed by Flash Spacey, the video features a vibrant football theme that runs throughout, showcasing the unifying power of music and sport. 'Pint with the Lads' is a feel-good summer anthem about friendship, capturing the essence of a carefree night out with mates. Cameos from the lads and the gyal dem add a personal touch, plus industry trailblazers like Little Mix, Mazza Abz (I'm Just Bait), and Jon E Cash (Black Ops Crew), finalising the video's authentic and high energy atmosphere. This visual spectacle is a must-watch as the Euros finals approach, embodying the joy and camaraderie of shared experiences at the local pub.

NASTY JACK: Facebook | Instagram | X | Youtube | NastyJack.co.uk

FOXAMOUS: Soundcloud | Facebook | X

"Pint with the lads is a live action demonstration of how me and the lads celebrate life in the country by going hard at our local boozer, and there would be no difference if you filmed us on a Friday night...

This video has my friends, the people I consider family who care about me for the geezer I am. The lads will always have my back, and I have theirs. Pint with lads is a typical night in the pub where we forget about life and have fun."

- NASTY JACK

