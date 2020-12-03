Four Year Strong Announces 13th Annual Holiday Show

With live music at an indefinite standstill, New England rock band Four Year Strong are hoping to bring fans a little cheer during the holidays with their 13th annual holiday show. This year's event will be livestreamed on December 19th at 3pm PT/6pm ET. Tickets are available now at livestream.fouryearstrong.com, and the band has announced that $1 per ticket sold will be donated to The Palladium in support of Worchester's local music scene.

"We've never missed a Four Year Strong Annual Holiday Show since our first in 2006, and we're not starting now. On December 19th we proudly present The Four Year Strong Holiday Special," shares vocalist/guitarist Dan O'Connor. "We'll be playing a set of new and old favorites, some performances and holiday messages from some of our friends, a holiday story for the whole family and some surprises as well! We're hoping to make this something special and try to spread a little holiday cheer. So tune in a be part of an FYS tradition and end the year with us! We hope to see you all, near and far."

Additionally, Four Year Strong has released a new music video for "Brain Pain," the title track from their latest album. Fans can commiserate with the band's concert withdrawal below.

States O'Connor: "The video was started in December before the pandemic hit and live events were halted for the foreseeable future. Once we saw the first cut it left us longing for live music and the positive energy, and rush of playing shows. We knew we had to change the video to reflect that longing and to hopefully keep that flame lit inside everyone to return to live events as soon as all are able. We miss you all."

Earlier this year, Four Year Strong released their fifth full-length album Brain Pain, out now via Pure Noise Records. The record debuted on the Billboard Charts at #3 Vinyl Albums, #5 Independent Albums, #3 Top Current Hard Music Albums, #7 Current Rock Albums, and more.

The band -- which is made up of vocalist/guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day, bassist Joe Weiss and drummer Jake Massucco -- began conceptualizing the ideas for Brain Pain over two years ago and since then have focused on bringing those thoughts to fruition. "We didn't want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible. In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas."

In order to capture that sound the group enlisted producer Will Putney, who was an engineer on 2010's Enemy Of The World and already had a relationship with the band. "We were really emotionally invested in this music so we wanted to go with someone who we knew would care about it as much as we did and Will was that guy," Day says.

Brain Pain was released on February 28th via Pure Noise Records. Fans can stream and purchase it now at https://smarturl.it/FourYearStrongMA.

View More Music Stories Related Articles