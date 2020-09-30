Founders Of Turkuaz, Live For Live Music Launch Educational Web Series

The first episode of the series premieres today at 3:00 PM ET.

Dave Brandwein, founder of nine-piece funk band Turkuaz and Kunj Shah, founder of Live For Live Music are joining forces to launch an educational, web series Keep Your Mind in Tune to give music fans a better understanding of the issues we face in the US today.



The first episode of the series premieres today at 3:00 PM ET. Tune in on your preferred platform here: linktr.ee/KYMIT.



The series promises to feature interviews with experts-including professors, authors, lawyers, activists, and law enforcement-across various current event topics, all hosted by a weekly rotating panel of musicians. The show aims to bring a fact-based approach to informing current events and seeks to ensure that viewers receive information directly from people with hands-on experience who work daily in their respective fields, rather than relying on social media platforms as their source of news.



"What we're trying to do," explains Shah, "is get real truth and facts by asking questions that we all have to professors and other people with real experience in the field on the many topics we deal with in the world today."



Drummer Nikki Glaspie, who serves as one of the featured guest in Wednesday's pilot episode, echoes the importance of this perspective and having these discussions. "I think a lot of people are confused. We're not the only ones. I'm very excited for this because we'll be speaking with experts and people that study...and that's what we're after-facts and truth."

Brandwein adds, "Of course each guest inevitably has a view that is shaped by their experience, and ultimately, some opinion seeps in one way or another in any natural conversation, but the overarching idea here is that these people have devoted their lives to each given issue, and have a deep understanding of them rather than the sensationalized news we so often see in the media or online. We feel lucky and excited to be able to share their perspective with music fans and anyone who will join us on this journey and watch."

Episode 1 features Glaspie (Beyoncé, Maceo Parker, Dumpstaphunk, Nth Power) and interviews guests including Andy Bernstein, the Co-founder and Executive Director of HeadCount, surrounding issues of voting and the importance of political engagement. The episode concludes with a musical collaboration between Glaspie, Brandwein, Nigel Hall (Lettuce) and Steve Watkins (Allen Stone, Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Juno What?).



Be sure to catch upcoming episodes featuring guests like Karl Denson (Rolling Stones, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Alan Evans (Soulive), and many more great musicians TBA, and keep up-to-date with future episodes over on the show's official Facebook page.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You