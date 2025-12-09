'Forever K-Pop' Concert Experience to Launch International Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new concert experience is coming to a city near you, courtesy of Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and recent hit film KPop Demon Hunters, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert will bring a tribute experience and high-octane production featuring today’s biggest K-Pop hits to life on stage in a cinematic spectacle.

A tour schedule including scores of North American and international cities will be announced in the coming weeks with a presale waitlist now open here, and tickets going on sale to the general public in January 2026.

“K-pop’s worldwide popularity is truly staggering. Its creativity, its passion, its community — all of that energy has inspired us to craft a concert event that captures the joy and spectacle fans crave,” said Justin Sudds, executive producer at Right Angle Entertainment. “We’ve built this show for the fans who live for K-pop, dance practice videos, fancams, music video premieres, and the electrifying sensation of seeing their favorite songs performed onstage.”

From the creators and producers of Ninja Kids Infinite Possibilities: Live!, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert will feature vocals and choreography, along with a whirlwind of light, movement, and sound.

Fan experiences elevate the night even further, with lobby dance takeovers, selfie zones, and branded backdrops, exclusive photocards, and jumbo-screen shoutouts. “The result is a massive dance-powered party for tweens, teens, families, and superfans alike,” says Dean Elliott, Executive Creative Director at Maple Tree Entertainment.

K-pop’s global momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Forbes, in just six months, K-pop acts generated $228 million in ticket sales across 1.6 million fans.