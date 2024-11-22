For KING + COUNTRY RELEASES A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS (LIVE) CINEMATIC CONCERT ALBUM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-GRAMMY, AMA, Billboard, and RIAA Platinum Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY, made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, usher in the 2024 holiday season with the release of "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS (LIVE) THE CINEMATIC CONCERT ALBUM." Available today via Curb Records, the collection brings the festive spirit of their annual Christmas tour straight to fans, offering an electrifying performance that captures the heart and joy of their signature holiday show, highlighted by their signature rendition of "Little Drummer Boy."

The album arrives ahead of their recently announced Fathom Theatrical Concert Event, "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS LIVE: THE CINEMATIC CONCERT EXPERIENCE," which will make its big-screen debut in theaters nationwide from December 5-12 with more locations added daily. The film is also set to open in Canada, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. This limited-time event will bring the unforgettable holiday concert experience to families around the world, offering an immersive, cinematic way to enjoy for KING + COUNTRY's festive music and high-energy stage show.

Additionally, the duo will hit the road for their A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2024 RESIDENCIES from December 1-20, performing in major cities including Los Angeles (The Peacock Theater), New York (Beacon Theatre), London (Indigo at The O2), and Nashville (Grand Ole Opry House), marking their second concert residency at the legendary venue. In its fifth consecutive year, the high-octane show that the duo has become known for, will showcase an extraordinary production blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects. for KING +COUNTRY will also be part of this year's 15th annual "CMA Country Christmas," airing on ABC on Tues., Dec. 3, from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST.

As an RIAA Platinum-selling act, for KING + COUNTRY's live shows continue to wow sold-out crowds across the U.S. and internationally, in places like Australia, Germany, and New Zealand. The duo's remarkable journey has included chart-topping hits, collaborations with top artists like Dolly Parton, Jordin Sparks, Michael W. Smith, and NEEDTOBREATHE, and the recent success of Joel Smallbone's directorial debut "UNSUNG HERO," which grossed over $20 million at the box office in April 2024.

Stream/purchase "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS (LIVE) THE CINEMATIC CONCERT ALBUM" HERE.

Purchase tickets for "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS LIVE: THE CINEMATIC CONCERT EXPERIENCE" Fathom Event HERE.

Purchase tickets for A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2024 RESIDENCIES HERE.

Track listing for "A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE) The Cinematic Concert Album"

1. In The Bleak Midwinter

2. Joy To The World

3. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

4. Won't You Come

5. Baby Boy

6. Glorious

7. Angels We Have Heard On High

8. Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Gabby Barrett)

9. Do You Hear What I Hear?

10. For God Is With Us

11. O Come All Ye Faithful

12. Silent Night

13. Heavenly Hosts

14. A Christmas Monologue

15. Little Drummer Boy

ABOUT for KING +COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act's live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY's WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released in 2022, became the duo's second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including "For God Is With Us," "joy.," "TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly)," and the 11-week Platinum smash, "God Only Knows." The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. Additionally, "UNSUNG HERO," Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment, was theatrically released via Lionsgate on April 26, 2024, and won the GMA Dove Award for "Feature Film of The Year." Titled from the duo's song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family's immigration from Australia to the United States. For more information about for KING + COUNTRY visit: www.forkingandcountry.com.

