Food Network Launches First-Ever Official Podcast

Food Network is giving fans an extra serving and an inside peek with its first-ever podcast, Food Network Obsessed launching Friday, January 8th. Food Network Obsessed will be hosted by food blogger, journalist, TV host and Food Network superfan, Jaymee Sire, who is no stranger to Food Network viewers from her appearances on Food Network Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef Showdown. Each week, Jaymee will sit down with some of her favorite Food Network stars, chefs and hosts dishing on all things delicious in the food world and pulling back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes taste of the network's hottest shows. From taste-making trends to exclusive interviews and backstage secrets, nothing is off the menu.

"You could say I've always been Food Network Obsessed! From watching Throwdown with Bobby Flay to appearing on Beat Bobby Flay, I have always been a Food Network fan. Having the opportunity to bring that all together, along with my journalism background as the host of this new podcast, is really a pinch me sort of moment," said Sire. "I cannot wait to share the fun we are about to have on the first ever Food Network podcast!"

New episodes of the Food Network Obsessed podcast will continue to launch every Friday and will be available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.