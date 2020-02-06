Foals Share New Music Video For 'Neptune'
Today, Foals share a new music video for "Neptune", the sprawling closing song on Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 that brings the album's journey to a dramatic, heartfelt conclusion. The video, directed by David East combines striking natural beauty with images that conjure the feeling of a world teetering on the precipice of an apocalypse. From the coastal location to the fiery finale, East's video complements the lyrical themes of both the song and 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' as a whole.
Watch the music video for "Neptune" below!The band recently confirmed an extensive co-headlining tour of North America, in support of their most recent album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2, with Local Natives. The tour will stop in cities including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Detroit, and Chicago (full dates below) and Local Natives will join them on the majority of these dates. Additionally, Cherry Glazerr are confirmed as support on most dates of this tour. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here. Foals recently released Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 via Warner Records. The album completes the artistic statement and striking state-of-the-world-address of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1, and the Associated Press says "these batch of songs prove Foals to be at the top of their game, making complex, brilliant music." The album is available on CD, digital and vinyl formats here. Special editions include orange vinyl available exclusively through indie stores and a picture disc which is designed to be added to the Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Collector's Edition boxset. Collectively, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is symbolic of Foals' trajectory so far. From playing chaotic house parties in their home city of Oxford to becoming major festival headliners across Europe, they've earned critical acclaim (NME and Q Award wins, plus Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and BRIT Award nominations) and fan devotion (1.7 million album sales, plus over half a billion streams at Spotify since 2015) in equal measure.
Foals Tour Dates
May 18 /// Phoenix, AZ /// The Van Buren#
May 19 /// San Diego, CA /// SOMA ^
May 20 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Greek Theatre*^
May 22 /// Napa Valley, CA /// Bottlerock Festival
May 23 /// Portland, OR /// McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater* ^
May 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// PNE Forum* ^
May 26 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Union Event Center*^
May 27 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom*^
May 29 /// Dallas, TX /// Southside Ballroom*^
May 30 /// Houston, TX /// Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*^
June 1 /// Atlanta, GA /// Coca-Cola Roxy*^
June 2 /// Raleigh, NC /// Red Hat Amphitheater*^
June 3 /// Washington D.C. /// The Anthem*^
June 5 /// New York, NY /// Governors Ball Music Festival
June 6 /// Boston, MA /// Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*^
June 7 /// Montreal, QC /// MTELUS*^
June 9 /// Detroit, MI /// The Fillmore*^
June 10 /// Chicago, IL /// Aragon Ballroom*^
# with special guest Sub Urban
* Co-headlining date with Local Natives
^ Support: Cherry Glazerr
1. "Red Desert"
2. "The Runner"
3. "Wash Off"
4. "Black Bull"
5. "Like Lightning"
6. "Dreaming Of"
7. "Ikaria"
8. "10,000 Feet"
9. "Into the Surf"
10. "Neptune"