Foals Share New Music Video For 'Neptune'

Today, Foals share a new music video for "Neptune", the sprawling closing song on Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 that brings the album's journey to a dramatic, heartfelt conclusion. The video, directed by David East combines striking natural beauty with images that conjure the feeling of a world teetering on the precipice of an apocalypse. From the coastal location to the fiery finale, East's video complements the lyrical themes of both the song and 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' as a whole.

Watch the music video for "Neptune" below!

Collectively, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is symbolic of Foals' trajectory so far. From playing chaotic house parties in their home city of Oxford to becoming major festival headliners across Europe, they've earned critical acclaim (NME and Q Award wins, plus Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and BRIT Award nominations) and fan devotion (1.7 million album sales, plus over half a billion streams at Spotify since 2015) in equal measure.

Foals Tour Dates

May 18 /// Phoenix, AZ /// The Van Buren#

May 19 /// San Diego, CA /// SOMA ^

May 20 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Greek Theatre*^

May 22 /// Napa Valley, CA /// Bottlerock Festival

May 23 /// Portland, OR /// McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater* ^

May 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// PNE Forum* ^

May 26 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Union Event Center*^

May 27 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom*^

May 29 /// Dallas, TX /// Southside Ballroom*^

May 30 /// Houston, TX /// Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*^

June 1 /// Atlanta, GA /// Coca-Cola Roxy*^

June 2 /// Raleigh, NC /// Red Hat Amphitheater*^

June 3 /// Washington D.C. /// The Anthem*^

June 5 /// New York, NY /// Governors Ball Music Festival

June 6 /// Boston, MA /// Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*^

June 7 /// Montreal, QC /// MTELUS*^

June 9 /// Detroit, MI /// The Fillmore*^

June 10 /// Chicago, IL /// Aragon Ballroom*^

# with special guest Sub Urban

* Co-headlining date with Local Natives

^ Support: Cherry Glazerr





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 tracklist:1. "Red Desert"2. "The Runner"3. "Wash Off"4. "Black Bull"5. "Like Lightning"6. "Dreaming Of"7. "Ikaria"8. "10,000 Feet"9. "Into the Surf"10. "Neptune"