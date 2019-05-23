Fluencee Releases STUCK IN A DREAM Feat. JanÃ¶ Today

The fast-rising producer Fluencee, today, has released "Stuck In A Dream" (feat. Janö). The electro-tinged and atmospheric pop song is the latest single from the Philly-born, Los Angeles-based artist who has built a strong catalogue of original material and major remixes, such as, The Chainsmokers' "Somebody" (Disruptor/Columbia Records)which Billboard lauded for its "futuristic shimmer." Click here to stream "Stuck In A Dream" via Spotify.

"When we wrote 'Stuck In A Dream,' we wanted to explore what it would be like to lose our significant others, and the whirlwind of emotions when they reappear in our dreams," says Fluencee. We wanted to show how painful it would be to see them again, but also how beautiful it is to be able to see them at all."

Fluencee has burst onto the contemporary crossover scene with a groundbreaking sound and a story to tell. After being bullied throughout his childhood due to a lifelong stutter, Fluencee finally chose to own it by speaking fluently through his music-and has been doing so, song by song, building impressive accolades along the way.

The new single arrives on the heels of the hypnotic electronic ballad "Silver Lining"(April 2019) which features rising dance music vocalist Akacia. "Silver Lining" is a spellbinding future pop original boasting alluring electric guitar riffs and an intoxicating chorus highlighted by lush synth patterns (click here to listen). Aaron Root of Run The Trap raved: "...Fluencee has been someone we've had our eyes on for a while...cementing himself in the scene with his unique electronic twist on pop music...'Silver Lining' is a continuation of this journey in the form of a hypnotizing melodic trap song."

The track follows Fluencee's latest single "Chasing After You," which Vanyaland dubbed "the 2019 version of The Notebook but with more drops and less dementia" while calling Fluencee "a technical wizard capable of steering listeners through sonic magnets combined with M. Night Shyamalan-esque twists."

His debut EP, Foxgloves (2018), saw its titular track receive spins on Insomniac Radio (SiriusXM) and EDC Radio (iHeartMedia). In addition, Fluencee's debut original single "Better" peaked at #21 on Spotify's "Global Viral 50" chart and eclipsed 16 million collective streams.

When he's not spinning at world-renowned events like Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando and Sundance Film Festival, he lends his unique background and production prowess to inspire others. He was chronicled in YourEDM's Aspire to Inspire series, which profiles individuals who have overcome personal and professional challenges to encourage resilience and change.

Fans can expect more singles from Fluencee to arrive this spring, summer and fall.





