Florida Georgia Line Hosts Surprise Performance at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

On Saturday, June 15, Florida Georgia Line along with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Canaan Smith made a special visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in Memphis, Tennessee, to play for the patients and their families ahead of the duo's 2019 CAN'T SAY I AIN'T COUNTRY tour stop that night in Southaven, Mississippi.

St. Jude patient families were all smiles as the artists performed some of their biggest hits, sparked sing-a-longs and spoke directly to the families about the impact St. Jude has on them. They expressed how it was an honor to share their music with the brave kids who are fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The wives of the performers, Hayley Hubbard, Brittney Kelley, Hannah Mooney, Abby Smyers, and Christy Smith joined by their friends, Caroline Hobby, Catherine Nail, Gabi McCreery, and Kristen Brust, took time after the show to take a personalized tour of the St. Jude campus.

The country music industry has raised more than $800 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® began 30 years ago.

Thanks to generous donors - families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.





