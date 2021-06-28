Flora Cash Share Poignant Music Video for 'Soul Mate'

Indie-pop duo Flora Cash release a powerful and poignant video for the song "Soul Mate." The song which has already garnered over 2.25 million streams, is available via the Swedish/American duo's own Flower Money Records.

The band in a statement on the video says, "We wanted to show how love transcends time and age and even death. We purposefully left the video somewhat open to interpretation and don't want to comment too much on the specifics. Mostly we have this to say: we couldn't have asked for a better production, crew, cast or narrative; everything came together like poetry and this is one our favorite videos that we've done."

Flora Cash began after Minneapolis-native Cole Randall uploaded his music to Soundcloud in 2012 and caught the attention of Sweden-based Shpresa Lleshaj. The pair soon began playing music together, forming a relationship that would eventually blossom into marriage. A series of independent releases were followed by an acclaimed seven-song mini-LP, Can Summer Love Last Forever?, in March 2016.

Flora Cash's full-length debut album, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine), arrived the following year, highlighted by "You're Somebody Else," a song with over 200 million streams.

Watch the "Soul Mate" video here: