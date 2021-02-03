Flight Attendant Releases Upbeat 'Dog' Single

Nashville based quintet Flight Attendant have just issued a video for a new track titled "Dogs".

"We wanted to get this year off to a more upbeat start- so we went with a straight-forward, rock track with jumping rhythms and melodies, and a viola, guitar and piano hook." Karalyne Winegarner tells Glide Magazine, adding "'Dogs' has been one of our favorites to perform live."

Glide Magazine says the track "finds the band seamlessly mixing the melodrama of 70's glam with the fuzz-drenched guitars and pounding drums of the 90's grunge explosion."

The words "Keep coming up just a little farther, keep your head above water" keeps positivity flowing throughout this earworm of a track. It's a message that feels pertinent coming out of one exhausting year and heading into another. So hang in there, and go take your dog on another walk!

Displaying wide-ranging influences that span from Lana Del Rey to Vivaldi, Flight Attendant established themselves locally via a series of ecstatically received live performances prior to lockdown, while the release of two recent singles saw them begin to gain international acclaim via a number of excellent reviews.

The band is currently hard at work creating their debut album with Grammy winning producer Charles Yingling to be released in 2021 by Moraine Music in association with Membran.

Flight Attendant is ready for takeoff.

Listen to "Dogs" here: