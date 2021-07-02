Flatland Cavalry's New Album 'Welcome to Countryland' Out Today

Flatland Cavalry's anticipated new album, Welcome to Countryland, is out today. Stream/purchase below.

Produced by Jake Gear and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, Welcome to Countryland finds the band's traditional Texas roots infused with a fresh modern sound. With the record's 14 new tracks, including special collaborations with Hailey Whitters

("...Meantime") and Kaitlin Butts ("Life Without You"), Flatland Cavalry is ready to make

their mark on the country music landscape, exploring some of life's most universal themes with their own unique sense of storytelling and musicianship.

Already receiving critical praise, Rolling Stone declares, "dancehall crowd-pleaser...full of big builds and stops, perfect for dancing the night away with that special someone or just a

handsome stranger," while Holler proclaims, "If you're craving some sweet country

authenticity, then this young Texan six-piece might be exactly what you're looking for...this album shows they're definitely ones to watch - and to catch live," and Whiskey Riff praises,

"Flatland Cavalry does not miss...sure to be one of the best albums of the year."

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue their extensive "Welcome To

Countryland" headline tour throughout the summer including upcoming stops at Nashville, TN's Marathon Music Works, Austin, TX's Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre, Alexandria, VA's Birchmere, Denver, CO's The Grizzly Rose, Mobile, AL's Soul Kitchen, Tucson, AZ's The Rock and Charlotte, NC's Coyote Joe's among several others. In addition to the headline run, Flatland Cavalry will also join Luke Combs and Parker McCollum for select dates this year.

The new album follows the band's self-released 2016 debut, Humble Folks, which reached #2 on iTunes' Country Albums chart, #17 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and #28 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, as well as their acclaimed 2019 release, Homeland Insecurity. Of the album, Rolling Stone declared, "Flatland Cavalry mix Red Dirt roots-rock with fiddle-driven twang. The blend is particularly intoxicating," while the Dallas Observer praised, "a breath of fresh air for a Texas country music scene hungry for young blood." Additionally, Wide Open Country selected the group as a "Band to Watch," hailing, "float effortlessly between the Americana leanings of Texas country and the folksy songwriter influences of singers like Townes Van Zandt and Robert Earl Keen...they've got the kind of sound that folks far outside the Lone Star State will appreciate." Since forming in 2012, Flatland Cavalry has toured relentlessly across the country, building a passionate grassroots fanbase as they went. In addition to multiple headline runs, they've also recently joined artists such as Luke Combs, Midland, Hailey Whitters and Jameson Rodgers on the road.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Fernando Garcia