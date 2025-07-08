Firebirds, Aviators, and the Ascent of The Summit

Written by Tom White

The Summit isn’t chasing stardom; they’re building a legacy. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, the six-piece rock outfit has proven they have the chops and the stamina to hang with legends. Their big break? A personal invite from ZZ Top to join their Tonnage Tour. That kind of endorsement is the stuff of rock 'n' roll dreams, and for The Summit, it was a cannonball into the deep end. Since then, they’ve racked up stage time with the likes of Collective Soul, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, and Blues Traveler, becoming one of the most in-demand touring acts in the country.

Vintage Rock for a New Era

The Summit calls their style "Vintage Rock," a no-nonsense blend of Classic and Southern Rock filtered through the lens of artists who grew up worshiping guitars and grit. Their sound doesn't lean on nostalgia. Instead, it drips with reverence and reinvention. It’s a reminder that rock still has a heartbeat. Their debut full-length record, Firebirds & Aviators, produced by longtime friend Will Turpin of Collective Soul, was recorded at Real 2 Reel Studios in Atlanta and dropped in November 2024. The album is closing in on one million streams on Spotify, a clear reflection of how their authenticity resonates.

Hitting the Road, Weathering the Storm

But rock 'n' roll is rarely a straight path. The music industry is noisy, cutthroat, and fast-moving. The Summit faced early pressure to conform, but instead of folding, they doubled down on community, collaboration, and raw storytelling. They've been writing their truth ever since. One standout moment came when frontman Chris Scott recorded "Blue Skies" with Jena Kraus, whose vocals are seared into Blind Melon fans' memories on "Mouthful of Cavities." Her presence added something sacred to the track: a full-circle moment for a band rooted in heart.

Why the Songs Stick

Every band wants a hit. The Summit wants impact. From road anthems to vulnerable ballads, their catalog is built on connection. Chris says some of the best nights on tour come from fans who say a song changed their life. That kind of reaction—raw and unscripted—is the real goal. It’s something they first saw with "Nicola Jane," their breakout single that helped them find traction on radio and streaming platforms. The track quickly became a live favorite and a core part of their sound.

Eyes on the Horizon

With a tour in Spain booked for 2026 and a growing reputation for soulful, sweat-drenched sets, The Summit isn’t slowing down. They’re leaning in. The mission now is to keep building, to create records that last, and to align with fellow artists, agents, and creatives who believe that rock still matters. It’s more than music. It’s a movement.

Still Rising

From sharing bills with titans to carving out their own lane, The Summit is a band in ascent, but their feet stay planted on solid ground. With every show, every track, and every connection, they remind us that the spirit of rock 'n' roll hasn’t gone anywhere. It's just wearing new boots.

Photo Credit: The Summit