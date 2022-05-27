Felix Jaehn Shares Second Single of 2022 'Do It Better' feat. Zoe Wees

After opening the year with a mega-collaboration, 'Rain In Ibiza' with UK talent, Calum Scott, and anonymous duo, The Stickmen Project, Felix Jaehn is back with a certified smash in 'Do It Better' featuring German popstar Zoe Wees. Out now, the single is available to stream across all platforms via Universal Music.

Returning to the release radar, Jaehn delivers a pop-leaning production perfect for radio, with a top-line to match from budding superstar Zoe Wees. Melodic to the core, the track centers around a deep house bassline, peaking with mainstage sensibilities. Hot off his 'Original Sin' remix for Sofi Tukker, Jaehn is lining up his best year yet, with countless new singles ready for release, and an upcoming tour slated for the summer.

Felix Jaehn has been on quite the winning streak so far, with the Diamond-selling artist's latest single marking his first original production of 2022. His highly-successful string of hits, such as 'I Got A Feeling' and his own remix of his tracks 'SICKO' and 'No Therapy', have impressively gone on to garner widespread critical acclaim over time. These extraordinary masterpieces provide an exciting glimpse into what to expect from the multifaceted maestro moving into 2022 and beyond.

Breakout star Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. Her raw, powerful debut single "Control" amassed one billion streams and became a worldwide hit. It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S.

"Girls Like Us", Wees' follow-up single, was recently highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of "the sad banger," and hailed by People as "a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world."

The multi-platinum certified song reached #1 in Germany's radio charts. She then released her debut EP "Golden Wings" which saw her songs gather a mass interest including Spotify's Radar-, Apple's UpNext- and YouTube's Artist On The Rise program. At press she's featured on the likes of The Guardian, Forbes (30 Under 30), Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash whilst having cover stories written about herself on Notion, Euphoria, Hunger and Germany's Glamour Magazine.

Zoe has performed at the American Music Awards, "The Late Late Show with James Corden, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 and collaborated with top artists like 6lack and Kygo.

Listen to the new single here: