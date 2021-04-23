Felicity Reveals Crushing New Single 'Pendulum'

Orlando-based rock band FELICITY has teamed up with Outburn Magazine to premiere their crushing new single and music video "Pendulum." Fans can watch the video now here: https://bit.ly/3tYwrSt. FELICITY signed to Adventure Cat Records earlier this year and made their label debut with "Hit and Run." For more information, please visit: www.wearefelicity.com

"A lot of songs we've written are fairly common topics for musicians, but we thought it'd be incredibly unique to write something different for us," the band shares. "That's when we chose to write about the growing addiction of social media and the negative repercussions it can have when abused."

They continue: "When planning the video, our director really wanted to embody the essence of "digital technology" by having a prominence of dim lighting and an ambient blue hue in the performances while the theme was personified with Damien being hooked up to wires and cables in a chair, kind of like The Matrix. It just gave it the eerie feeling that was needed and came out better than we ever imagined."

From their earliest days, FELICITY have seen success up close.

Just months after forming in 2013, the Orlando-based alt-rock newcomers were invited to perform at their hometown's stop on the 2014 Vans Warped Tour - their fourth show ever. Shortly thereafter, a slot at The Big Orlando Festival alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, as well as songs placed everywhere from Fox Sports to MTV's The Challenge, cemented that they were onto something big.

"It's a blessing and a curse," says vocalist Damien Fagiolino of the band's early success. "It's impossible to think everything's going to be that easy forever, but it helps you in the moments of struggle to know that good things are just around the corner."

FELICITY began, like many acts in the internet age, as a Craigslist connection, with Fagiolino and guitarist Andrew Rapier bonding over their love of post-hardcore firestarters Finch. For years, Fagiolino had been a staple in the Orlando cover band scene, paying tribute to acts from the '90s and early 2000s, but deep down the singer had a strong pull for something more.

Together with his bandmates (Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa and drummer Tyler Dennett), FELICITY are well on their way to carving out their own world. Their deliriously dextrous sound spans genres - often in the same song - as the group shapeshift from hard-charged, detuned metal to ebullient pop-punk.

While the ongoing pandemic has prevented these road dogs from crisscrossing the country like normal, they're using their time in lockdown to find new ways to reach their audience. From a newly created TikTok account with more than 21,000 followers to dabbling in Twitch streaming, FELICITY are connecting with listeners in all the ways 2021 demands.

"We're trying to learn to be more than just a band," Nicholas says. "This quarantine has helped us a lot in realizing that music and touring are only a small portion of the business, so we're learning how to capitalize on other avenues by becoming entertainers and content creators next to being musicians."

Adds Rapier: "We'll be all the more grateful once we're able to do this again. We've learned we never want to take what we do for granted."

