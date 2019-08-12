FLOGGING MOLLY Kick Off Summer Co-Headline Tour With Social Distortion This Week

FLOGGING MOLLY, the quintessential Irish-American Celtic punk band, will be kicking off their North American co-headline tour with American rock legends Social Distortion this week. Beginning in Dallas, TX at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13, withThe Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes in tow, the summer tour will circle around the East Coast, head toward the Midwest then West Coast to conclude at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, September 29. Tickets are on sale now.

FLOGGING MOLLY is a staple in the punk scene and touring in support of Life Is Good, their first new album in over six years. It's filled with rousing songs that are timeless in their sentiment but directly related to today's most pressing concerns: politics, the economy, unemployment, planned boomtowns gone bust, immigration policies gone awry, and much more. Life Is Good serves as a wake-up call to those who have simply stood by while far-reaching political decisions were made that had serious impact on them.



The band started out as the house band at Molly Malone's and built a loyal following. They've built a massive fan base through endless touring and even have their very own boat cruise which has hosted everyone from Buzzcocks and Rancid to NOFX to The Offspring to Less Than Jake to The English Beat to The Bouncing Souls to Frank Turner to Gogol Bordello. This year marks the fifth year of their roaring Salty Dog Cruise that will take place from November 8-12 and feature Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Stiff Little Fingers, Hepcat, Face to Face, Street Dogs, The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx and more.



FLOGGING MOLLY is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan(violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).



Flogging Molly will be making the following North American co-headline appearances with Social Distortion during August and September.





Related Articles View More Music Stories