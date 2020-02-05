FLAX Shares Lyric Video for 'Slow Timey'

NYC-based singer-songwriter FLAX is set to release his self-titled, debut EP on Friday, February 7. This morning, he shared the lyric video for his new song "Slow Timey."

"Slow Timey" tackles the insecurities of day-to-day life that inevitably lead us all to ask the question: Will you remember me when I leave the galaxy?

"I've come to realize that it's better to embrace the ephemerality of life and marvel at its wonder rather than feel depressed by a lack of control," explains FLAX.

Produced by Zack Feinberg, lead guitarist for the platinum band The Revivalists, the four-song EP offers an unflinching birds-eye view of the highs and lows of modern life. FLAX examines topics such as social media, addiction, mortality, and identity with a slyly self-effacing, sometimes jaundiced eye.

"The writing and his unique singing style absolutely floored me," says Feinberg. "There's depth, cynicism, and hope, but the songs are also comic and cosmic, irreverent and relevant, profound and light. This turned out to be a maiden voyage for both of us."

FLAX adds, "I'm 33 years old, and after ten years as a director/producer/journalist, I've realized that it's never too late to start something new. In fact, now is as good a time as ever based on where I'm at."





