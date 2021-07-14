FIIRE Releases Whimsical Debut Single 'Lotus Wings'

Today, alternative pop artist, FIIRE, premieres her debut single, "Lotus Wings." The ultra-moody and atmospheric track was co-written and produced by Ely Rise (Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino) and displays FIIRE's unique, whimsical flair.

"This song came to me in a vision," shares FIIRE. "It's about my personal hero's journey, the duality we all face as humans, and the power we have to choose our own realities."

Born and raised in Thousand Oaks, California, FIIRE spent her childhood training in classical ballet while being homeschooled. Eventually, she was accepted into her dream ballet academy in New York City, and moved across the country alone at age 16 to attend. However, after an intense year of training, FIIRE fractured her legs and could no longer physically perform.

Ashamed, embarrassed and devastated, FIIRE returned to California where she began writing songs about the loss of her identity. Growing into the realization that music was her true calling, she continued to focus on her singing and writing. Struggling with depression and substance abuse, her physical health started to deteriorate. All the pain she was going through would eventually come out in her lyrics. It was in the midst of her deepest pain that she had a spiritual awakening and her true essence revealed itself. She changed her entire life, physically, mentally and spiritually, figuring out how to transform her darkness into light. She was then given the name FIIRE, for she is here to ignite the spark and illuminate the path for inner transformation of others through her music.

