FAIM Announce New LP 'Your Life and Nothing Else'
The new album will be released in 2023.
FAIM have announced a new LP titled "Your Life and Nothing Else" for Safe Inside Records and have shared a track (see Decibel premiere).
For Denver's FAIM, hardcore is not just music - it's the jumping off point for critique, growth, and catharsis. The background to this is music that can be fast and aggressive with biting commentary or slow, introspective and melodic - incorporating the best parts from early 00's hardcore, crust, and post-hardcore.
Since forming in 2017, FAIM has released a s/t 7" on Convulse Records, a split 7" with DISCOURAGE and LIFT, and their debut full length, "Hollow Hope," on Safe Inside Records. FAIM has done multiple US tours and a European tour, sharing the stage with HAVE HEART, MODERN LIFE IS WAR, CEREMONY, and JUDGE.
FAIM will be releasing their next full length, "Your Life and Nothing Else," in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record. The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January.
"Your Life and Nothing Else", the second full length record from Denver's FAIM, sees the band develop into a dynamic blend of hardcore, post-hardcore, screamo, and even at times - shoegaze.
Recorded, mixed, and mastered by JACK SHIRLEY (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker), This record delivers some of FAIM's most aggressive, heavy, and stinging criticisms while at the same time, showcases them at their most melodic, slow, and vulnerable. Combined, YL&NE creates a sense of tension - the kind you feel before breaking down or reaching some epiphany or clarification - that takes you through ups and down and maintains for 22 minutes.
Tour Dates
December 17 - Denver, CO at 3632 Morrison Rd w/ Raw Breed, Candy Apple, the Consequence, Sewerslide
January 13 - Portland, OR at Mano Oculta
January 14 - Vancouver, BC at the Red Gate
January 15 - Seattle, WA at The Vera Project
From This Author - Michael Major
December 12, 2022
Marcus Gad returns with the single 'Ready For Battle,' the title track from his upcoming album. Gad, the reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound, after his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Set Televised Performances This Week
December 12, 2022
World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins with his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia, to celebrate the release of their first-ever together, A Family Christmas, available Decca / Capitol Records. Check out upcoming tour dates and a Pentatonix collaboration now!
Masego Shares New Single 'You Never Visit Me'
December 12, 2022
The jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy recorded the track with GRAMMY®-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.
Maddie & Tae Extend 'All Song No Static' Tour With Spring 2023 Dates
December 12, 2022
Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with #1 hits (“Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl In A Country Song”), fan-favorite tracks, album cuts, and music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
December 12, 2022
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the new video trailer now!