Exclusive: Judy Whitmore Releases 'It Could Happen To You'

Acclaimed vocalist, pilot, best-selling author, psychologist and theater producer Judy Whitmore (who has amassed millions of streams) has returned with "It Could Happen To You" (featuring a stunning piano solo from award-winning pianist/conductor Tamir Hendelman,) breathing an effervescent new energy into the pop standard.

The follow-up to her highly lauded 2020 debut album Can't We Be Friends, "It Could Happen To You" marks a new era musically for Whitmore with a bold departure from the more traditional arrangements of its predecessors.

Whitmore has also announced a live concert with a 15-piece band in Costa Mesa, California at Segerstrom Center for the Arts October 15th at 8PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

Whitmore's smooth vocals immediately captivate the listener. Partnered by its stunning music video, the song is a true delight from start to finish. If "It Could Happen To You" is any indication for what's soon to come from Whitmore, audiences will surely be in for something special.

Produced by John Sawoski (a composer, orchestrator, and musical director who also helmed the production of Can't We Be Friends,) the track came to life at the legendary Capitol Studios in Los Angeles (where her story began as a singer in college) in a series of sessions with Grammy® Award-nominated recording engineer Steve Genewick (Barbra Streisand, Burt Bacharach).

Listen to the exclusive new track below ahead of its July 13 release! Plus, read an exclusive interview with Whitmore, who discusses her new era of music, upcoming performances, and working with Tamir Hendelman on the new release.

You're beginning a new era of music with "It Could Happen To You." What can fans from your previous work expect from what is to come?

I have a deep and abiding love for The Great American Songbook, so fans can expect my commitment to this body of work. Our greatest composers -- George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin, just to name a few -- wrote music that has withstood the test of time. Their songs, originally written for Broadway shows and Hollywood musicals, have become today's jazz standards. This is the music I grew up with. It's the music I adore.

Tamir Hendelman is featured on your new track. What was it like working together?

My musician friends had told me Tamir was an amazing pianist, so the first thing I did when I learned we would be working together was to google him. When I read his bio, I couldn't believe how fortunate I was. And I would soon discover that in addition to all his awards, accomplishments, and his remarkable talent, he is so considerate and helpful. There were times when I was having trouble with the timing on a particular song, and he never became impatient. In his kind and soft-spoken manner, he would just say, "Let's try that again." Working with Tamir was like taking a graduate course in jazz interpretation. I learned so much from him. It was a memorable experience...not to mention he always has a plate of cookies in his studio!

You have a big concert coming up in California in the fall. What can audiences expect from this upcoming performance?

I am so excited about returning to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California this October. I will be performing there at The Samueli Theater with my brother, Bill. We always have so much fun when we work together. We are thrilled that the Samueli stage is large enough for us to have a true "Big Band." Our music will rock the house. We even have a very special "guest" performer. It's going to be a great show!

Watch the new music video here ahead of its July 13 release: