Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: "Milk" (out now).

Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year (out 28 October, via Royale Stag), the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.

A song that's lustful of lyric and darkly thrilling in execution, "Milk" is arguably the defining highlight of his upcoming LP. From its low-slung garage/rock riffs that hint to his admiration for 'AM'-era Arctic Monkeys, to the feedback-driven hooks that propel it into shoegazy, skyscraping stratospheres; it's a song that finds Ewan subverting genre conventions to deliver one of his most gratifying moments yet. Opening up about the track and its title, Ewan Macfarlane explains:

""MILK" is a sensual track that twists and flirts with itself throughout the song. It escapes the reality of life and takes you into a fantasy of love and passion. Skin-on-skin, creamy and smooth it exudes the texture of milk whilst also being nurturing and wholesome."

The accompanying "Milk" official video is shot in an elegant monochrome and plays into the sensuality that Ewan talks of. Watch the video in full here: https://youtu.be/e-3HpuTGAqA

The opening track of his upcoming album 'Milk' (which arrives 28th October), it's also the fourth to emerge from the record. So far his latest music has already earned the respect of two generations of major Scottish bands with The Snuts (who are name-dropped in his "Won't Stop Burnin") sharing his previous single, whilst hard rock heroes GUN were impressed enough to invite him as a guest on their summer UK tour.

Other recent releases, such as "Tangled" and "All Those Years", have also picked up support from Amazing Radio, Backseat Mafia, BBC Radio Scotland, Americana UK, RTÉ Radio 1 and Rodney Bingenheimer.

Pushing himself into new territory, 'Milk' is an album unlike anything Ewan has made before. Fourteen songs ultimately dedicated to his soulmate, Jo; they collectively make for an album that explores love and all of the roller-coaster emotions that come with it.

"'Milk' is a modern take on a love album" explains Ewan. "It's about all the highs and lows of love, lust and passion, whilst being in a long-term relationship and one that I believe many people will relate to. For me personally it's the best piece of work I've done to date. Everything about this record just flowed from start to finish with regards to the process. I'm very proud of the product."

A passionate music fan to the last, the album is also littered with numerous references to Ewan's heroes old and new, from interstellar trailblazers like Ziggy Stardust ("Love & The Lonely") to Scottish risers The Snuts ("Won't Stop Burnin'), there's even a song that pays gentle homage to the genius of Al Green ("When Al Green Sings").

While still rooted in the Americana touchstones of his debut, flashes of The Replacements, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Rodriguez, Aerosmith, The Clash and Lucero are all detectable in its heady mix; a testament to an artist with an enthusiasm for rock music in all its eclectic and energising forms.

This latest stage in his career stands in stark contrast to the music that Ewan first established his reputation with. He spent 20+ years fusing the worlds of dance and rock'n'roll with Apollo 440 before signing off in style by playing a huge show in front of 30,000 people in sun-kissed Seville. Initially managed by the renowned Bill Curbishley, best known for his work with The Who, Ewan also fronted the cult rock'n'soul favourites The Grim Northern Social.

The 'Milk' album is now available to pre-order or pre-save HERE. In addition to its digital and streaming formats, the album is also available on CD and on beautiful limited edition red vinyl. The CD format also features two live bonus tracks.

Ahead of the release, fans will be able to hear the songs of 'Milk' live for the first time as Ewan Macfarlane, joined by his full band, embark on a headline tour of Scotland. Catch them performing at these venues as follows:

EWAN MACFARLANE - AUTUMN HEADLINE TOUR

SEPTEMBER

30th - Glasgow, Òran Mór

OCTOBER

1st - Inverness, Hootenanny's

7th - Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

8th - Perth, Joan Knight Studio @ Perth Theatre