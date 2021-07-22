Evidence Releases 'Lost In Time (Park Jams)' Music Video

Today, the Los Angeles-based, world-renowned hip-hop pioneer Evidence releases a new music video, "Lost In Time (Park Jams)," marking the first visual released since his fourth solo studio album, Unlearning Vol. 1, dropped on June 25 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Framed by the night skyline of downtown LA, Evidence delivers verses packed with razor-sharp wit, saying, "I got a keen sense / I'm observant / Got the worm I'm up early / At night I'm up turning / Sleepless / Keeps me far from what my dream is / I need peace more than Bentley Benz or Beamers... All my Reason and my Logic now been panning out / Didn't take me serious until I pulled the Canon out / I make the photo finish vintage / They don't call it art / I'm just a person who's an owner of a lonely heart."

After dropping on June 25, Unlearning Vol. 1 was named one of "The 10 Best Rap Albums of 2021 So Far" by Ambrosia for Heads and hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as one of "The Best Rap Albums of June 2021." Additionally, the album was praised by 2DopeBoyz, HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and more. Building up to the album release, music videos for "Better You," "All of That Said," and "Pardon Me" were released, with a music video for "Where We Going from Here" accompanying the album on its release date.

The fourteen-track effort pairs Evidence's own production with that of The Alchemist, Nottz, Sebb Bash, Animoss, Mr. Green, V Don, Daringer, Khrysis and EARDRUM (QThree), showcasing Evidence's uncanny ability to collaborate with a wide range of producers and still deliver a cohesive album. A small but powerful cast of guest appearances decorate the album's soundscape, with Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Fly Anakin, Navy Blue, and Murkage Dave each holding their own alongside Evidence.

Evidence's previous solo album, Weather Or Not, was critically and commercially acclaimed, drawing attention from Billboard, Pitchfork, DJ Booth, and more, as well as being voted 2018's best album of the year by readers on Ambrosia For Heads. Following the release, in interviews with No Jumper and DJ Booth, Evidence offered insight into his mindset transitioning from Weather Or Not into the writing and recording of what would become Unlearning Vol. 1. "I don't feel like I'm Evidence, the character. I feel like I'm me," he revealed to DJ Booth, adding "I don't mind evolving publicly."

Listen here: