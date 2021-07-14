Evan Bartels Shares New Single 'Shotgun'

Burgeoning singer/songwriter Evan Bartels shared his haunting new single "Shotgun" today. Produced by Grammy-Award winner Ryan Hewitt (The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Turnpike Troubadours), "Shotgun" delivers a stark, emotionally raw perspective of someone struggling to carry on with life as they tackle hopelessness, anger and isolation. Hailing from the small town of Tobias, Nebraska, Bartels draws influence from the sights and sounds of the prairie landscapes he grew up in.

The result is confessional roots-rock punctuated by Bartels' emotive, melancholic vocals and penchant for compelling storytelling. "Shotgun" is the second single from Bartels' forthcoming full-length album 'Lonesome' (releasing Fall 2021) and is available now on all streaming platforms. Watch and share the video (directed by Mike Dunton) below.

Of the track, the Nashville-based Bartels says "'Shotgun' is an unflinching look at the internal struggle of someone contemplating suicide. Though it plagues millions of people, it's something that is often overlooked and not spoken of. This song is a head on confrontation of the silent pain many face daily and the new life offered when we choose to live."

"Shotgun" and the new album's first single "El Camino" (released May 2021) are the first recordings from Bartels since the release of his 2019 EP 'Promised Land' which debuted at #9 on iTunes' "Singer Songwriter" chart and earned four sync placements on Netflix's hit show The Ranch (Sam Elliot and Ashton Kutcher), as well as numerous placements on comedian Theo Von's podcast 'This Past Weekend.' That project followed Bartel's debut album 'The Devil, God & Me,' with a sound that No Depression described as "invoking the spirit of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska."

