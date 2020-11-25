Eternal Life To Be Found In Your Bed Via Darkfield Radio

ETERNAL, the next episode of the highly acclaimed at-home audio experience, Darkfield Radio, has arrived in Australia.

Where VISITORS and DOUBLE were created for audiences to experience in pairs, ETERNAL is designed for one person to experience alone(?) in their bed. The show explores the lure of eternal life, and what you would willingly give up to achieve it.

You have been chosen and we thank you for your sacrifice.

In return we offer you the opportunity of immortality - but there are conditions.

Broadcasting from Thursday 3 December, ETERNAL is inspired by Bram Stoker's renowned work, Dracula, after originally being commissioned by Bram Stoker Festival. ETERNAL is the sixth Darkfield experience to be produced in Australia by Melbourne-based company Realscape Productions.

"We can never get over how much Australian audiences enjoy putting themselves into white-knuckle situations," said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions. "Eternal is perfect for Australia's addiction to the mysterious and supernatural: it's a take on the on-edge tension that happens when you hear a strange sound in the night, magnified by Darkfield's intense 360 degree audio."

ETERNAL is the third and final show in the 2020 Darkfield Radio trilogy, which has built a cult following in Australia and around the world.

DARKFIELD Artistic Directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg explain, "With the launch of Eternal we hope we've managed to unsettle you in most of the rooms in your house. We're excited we now have three shows on the platform that you can experience alone or with another, all on the same evening."

ETERNAL runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm AEDT and 9:30pm AWST, VISITORS runs on the same days at 9pm AEDT and 9pm AWST, and DOUBLE runs just before at 8:30pm AEDT and 8:30pm AWST.

ETERNAL costs $11.40 per person. Tickets to ETERNAL, VISITORS and DOUBLE are available at darkfield.com.au/radio.

