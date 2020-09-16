Eryn Martin Drops Stellar 'Middle Class' Video



Citing influences ranging from Timbaland and Missy Elliot to A$AP Rocky and Billie Eilish, Eryn Martin seeks to break the mould with her brand of off-kilter alt pop. Look out for more from Eryn Martin very soon.

Middle Class is out now via Cinematic Music Group.

Eryn Martin makes music from the very fringe of pop, conjuring bangers from hip-hop beats, samba drums and any other sound that happens to evoke an emotional response. The Toronto native then runs it through a melodic filter that is very much her own. For her, it isn't so much about the outcome as it is the journey. Which imbues recent singles like "Blonde" and "Namesez" with a refreshing unpredictability.

After all, the 23-year-old is making up the rules as she goes along. Eryn started writing songs on an acoustic guitar - that she couldn't play - at age six, and then progressed to GarageBand in high school. "I just started putting my voice over ASAP Rocky songs and Clams Casino beats," the newcomer remembers. What started as a hobby soon became much more when a friend posted one of her songs online.

Buoyed by the positive response, Eryn decided to keep going and got her big break in 2019 when "Ball" went viral. Instead of jumping at the first offer, she pressed pause and honed her craft. A move that paid obvious dividends. When the rule-breaker resurfaced earlier this year, she had a sharper pen and a steely determination to bend and stretch her sound in new directions.

"Blonde" ,"Namesez" and " Middle Class "set the tone for Eryn's much-anticipated debut EP, which is due early next year. It promises to be one of 2021's most eclectic and innovative pop offerings.

Listen to "Middle Class" here: