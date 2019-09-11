Empath Expands Fall Tour, Including Dates with Vivian Girls, La Dispute and Touche Amore
Philadelphia noise punks Empath have expanded their massive fall tour to add dates with Vivian Girls, La Dispute and Touche Amore. The band is currently on a full US tour with Mannequin Pussy that also includes dates with Sheer Mag and Guerilla Toss.
Last month Empath announced they signed to Fat Possum Records, who is re-releasing their critically acclaimed debut album, Active Listening: Night on Earth and their 2018 Liberating Guilt and Fear EP, available on vinyl for the first time ever. Both are available for pre-order now, and out October 4th.
TOUR DATES:
9/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class
9/12 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt +
9/13 - Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City +
10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %
10/19 - Queens, NY @ Pitchfork's OctFest (Knockdown Center)
10/20 - Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom %
10/26 - Toulon, FR @ Le Port Des Creatures (Midi Festival)
10/28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/30 - Paris, FR @ TBA
11/1 - Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights
11/2 - London, UK @ Dingwalls (Mirrors Festival)
11/3 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/4 - Manchester, UK @ The Star and Garter
11/5 - Glasgow, SCT @ The Hug and Pint
11/6 - Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee
11/9 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
11/12 - Koln, DE @ Blue Shell
11/13 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
11/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotov SkyBar
11/16 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall ~
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro ~
11/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater ~
11/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
11/22 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ~
11/23 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium ~
11/24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
11/26 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~
11/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ~
11/29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ~
11/30 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre ~
12/1 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ~
12/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ~
12/3 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~
12/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~
12/6 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk ~
12/7 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~
12/8 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~
12/11 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre ~
12/12 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ~
12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater ~
12/15 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
12/17 - Dever, CO @ Hi Dive
12/18 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
12/20 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
+ w/ Guerilla Toss
% w/ Vivian Girls
~ w/ La Dispute & Touche Amore
Photo Credit: Troy Memis