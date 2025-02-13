Empara Mi Unveils Stirring New Single ‘I Can't'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-defying artist Empara Mi returns with her brand new single ‘I Can’t’, a heartbreak anthem that blends poignant lyrics, soaring melodies, and ethereal production. A haunting exploration of love and loss, the track captures the aching beauty of grief, setting the stage for her upcoming album ‘Monsters & Masochists’, and ultimately preparing the ground for her boldest, most vulnerable era yet.

Discussing her new single, Empara Mi said: "I didn’t realise I was foreshadowing my own fate when I first wrote this song. The mere thought of losing the thing I loved the most was enough inspiration for me to write that day, just for it to actualise right after, in a very cruel life imitates art kind of way. I wanted this song to be the first chapter in a much bigger story, as it very much opened the door for me to go to hell and back and everywhere in between when writing the album."

Showcasing herself as a visionary artist who sees music not just as sound, but as an all-encompassing sensory experience, Empara Mi sets the bar high with her latest offering. Her ability to shift effortlessly between styles, from soul-stirring ballads to electrifyingly raw compositions, exhibits her as one of the most unique voices of her generation. Beyond the music, Empara Mi expertly tells sonic stories, creating vivid, cinematic landscapes that both challenge and inspire.

Designed as an emotional odyssey, Empara Mi’s upcoming album is an intentional narrative where each song plays a vital role in an overarching story. ‘Monsters & Masochists’ is set to display the artist's daring fusion of heavy indie soundscapes and theatrical ballads, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most innovative voices around.

About Empara Mi

﻿Captivating, enigmatic, and boldly unconventional, Empara Mi is carving her own lane in music. Her debut album, ‘Suitcase Full of Sins’, became an underground sensation during the pandemic, racking up over 30 million streams and landing tracks like ‘Blood in the Water’ and ‘Ditch’ in global Netflix hits such as Ginny & Georgia and Behind Her Eyes.

Her cinematic sound has been featured in Transformers, Fortnite, Riviera, and Dynasty, alongside global campaigns for Apple and Pretty Little Thing. In 2024, she lent her ethereal vocals to Our Planet II and Mammals, collaborating with Coldplay. Most recently, her rendition of ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ for Day of the Jackal, sparked widespread acclaim.

Drawing inspiration from cinematic scores, operatic grandeur, and the grit of hip-hop, Empara Mi has cultivated a sound entirely her own. Her voice, described by Clash Magazine as carrying a “devastating sense of soul,” has made her a sought-after collaborator, including the featured single ‘Freedom’ with Wilkinson and Sub Focus on their No. 1 album ‘Portals’.

