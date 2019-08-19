Emma Hill 'Magnesium Dreams (Blush Bully Remix)' Premieres at Ghettoblaster

Aug. 19, 2019  
Kuskokwim Records is happy to announce that the new Blush Bully remix of the title track from the new Emma Hill record Magnesium Dreams (out now) has premiered at Ghettoblaster.

Kind words on Magnesium Dreams:

"Magnesium Dream's layered vocals, songwriting, and rich arrangements sound like a Sleetmute songbird taking flight." ­- Anchorage Daily News ­

"A thinker's album founded on emotional instrumentation." - Americana Highways

"Hill's voice is clear, her lyrics to-the-bone, with an honesty that's rare." - Elmore

Raised in a tiny, one-stop-sign Alaskan bush village, Hill has gone on to release seven full length records and play hundreds of shows as part of dozens of tours across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Magnesium Dreams marks a turning point in Hill's career, growing from Hill's deep roots in folk and Americana into a glorious web of interwoven threads of synth-pop, world tones, and symphonic indie rock.

Listen to 'Magnesium Dreams (Blush Bully Remix)' here:



