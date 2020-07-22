Emily King Releases Spotify Singles, Cover of The Beatles' 'Help' & Acoustic 'Remind Me'

King Recorded 'Help' at Los Angeles’ East West Studios

Today Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily King releases her Spotify Singles - a special acoustic version of her 2019 single "Remind Me" and a gorgeous reimagining of the Beatles' "Help." "Help" was recorded at Los Angeles' East West Studios and features keyboard virtuoso Cory Henry (Snarky Puppy) and two vocalists from Brittany Howard's live band, Shanay Johnson and Karita Law.

"I've always loved this song... like so many Beatles songs it speaks the truth in so few words," says King. "It felt so natural to adapt the song to the style of music I play. One of my all-time favorite artists is the great Aretha Franklin. I remember thinking, how would Aretha do this? She was a big influence." Asked what she'd like fans to take from her rendition of the track, King says, "A feeling. Just to feel something strongly. To know help is on the way."

Driving more than three billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. The Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist's own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program.

Listen below!

Emily King was nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards -- Best R&B Song for her single "Look at Me Now" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her 2019 album Scenery. She performed at this year's Grammys' MusiCares tribute to Aerosmith alongside John Legend, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, and more. Scenery was praised for its "starry-eyed earnestness of acoustically arranged versions" by NPR Music, while Pitchfork called it "sleek, vibrant R&B... the perfect frame for her extraordinary voice." After its release, Emily made high-profile TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning, performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, opened an arena tour with Sara Bareilles that included dates at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and sold out a nationwide acoustic tour.

