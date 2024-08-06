Emily Frembgen to Release 'No Hard Feelings' LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emily Frembgen has announced her brand new country-tinged indie-folk album No Hard Feelings due out September 13 on Don Giovanni Records. The new collection explores Emily’s past and the echoes of alienation that inform her present. Crafting the new album created space for Emily to delve into her family life for the first time, while also making sure to provide listeners with a stomping good time.

Lead single "Are You Listening?," released alongside an official video, is a celebration of the good things and good people in life. Armed with hard earned wisdom that things are constantly in flux she sings, “The world doesn’t run out of people to love you/Stop thinking that it does,” which is the most optimistic line she’s written to date. Emily shares, “When you don’t have much family you cling onto friendships for dear life. This song was me reminding myself to not give up. And what Bruce Martin came up with on piano, inspired by Warren Zevon’s “Carmelita” is the coolest touch.”

“Frembgen” comes from the Old German for “little stranger,” and Emily is used to being one. Born in Denver to a single mother, Emily spent her childhood bouncing from Colorado to Baltimore then finally landing in New York City where she currently lives. She has shared stages with Ben Kronberg (Last Comic Standing), Jeffrey Lewis, Wayne Hancock, John Craigie, Daniel Rodriguez, and Paisley Fields. The video for her 2023 single “Fentanyl” was directed by Clare O’Kane (Saturday Night Live, Shrill).

Photo Credit: Adrian Buckmaster

