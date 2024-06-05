Emile Mosseri Releases New Song 'Wasting Your Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Emile Mosseri transforms the human experience into song. Musical storytelling is his lifeblood—a talent he has shared with songwriters and directors—and has recently taken center stage in his own work as a performing artist.



Backed by a band composed of Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Dougie Stu, and Kosta Galanopolous, Mosseri retreated to Altamira Sound in the fall of 2023 with frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Bobby Krlic (Midsommar, The Haxan Cloak) to lay the groundwork for what will come next. The first taste of these sessions is “Wasting Your Love,” out now, a song strikingly sparse in instrumentation for two creatives best known for their more expansive scores, and one that tells the story of love and marriage through a viewpoint that is tender and exposed.

Emile explains: "Wasting Your Love" is a song about marriage. It's not about the butterfly or honeymoon parts of new love, but the sanctuary, mundanity, and deeply romantic side of long-term love. It is about the gap between who I am and who I want to be—love can be taken for granted, and reciprocity can slip through the cracks. This song is about being invisible to each other and then finding each other again.”

Mosseri and his band also shared a live performance of the song, recorded recently at EastWest’s famed Studio Two.

Mosseri spent his teens and twenties playing in bands in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to work as a composer, a city in which he has formed some of his deepest collaborative relationships. Mosseri has provided emotionally melodic film scores to support the personal stories of Joe Talbot, Miranda July, Lee Isaac Chung, and more, receiving several accolades, including a Best Original Score nomination at the Academy Awards for Chung's Minari (2020) in 2021. At the same time, he has developed lasting relationships with fellow songwriters both in the studio and on stage, working with Angel Olsen, Bobby Krlic, Sam Gendel, Mary Lattimore, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dave Longstreth, and others.



In 2023, Mosseri released Heaven Hunters, his debut album that is both expansive and cinematic in its dynamic scope and deeply stripped down and exposed in its emotional core. Much of that album is ready to be experienced as intimately as possible and it is from that aesthetic prompt—raw, unfiltered songwriting—which Mosseri has been exploring musically as of late.

