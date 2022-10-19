Emeryld Releases 'Scandal' From Her Upcoming EP

Emeryld reveals the second track "Scandal", plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.

In Emeryld's newest release, "Scandal," she examines and questions a predisposition for toxic relationships over a multi-layered beat and hypnotic guitar. "I have a pattern of empathizing with sty people in my dating life," she reveals. "I'll be like, Oh my God, I know you have so much pain. You're probably scared to open up, because you think I can't handle it, but I can. I have darkness too. If you open up, we can connect." And after self-evaluating she continues, "You shouldn't enter into something based off of a trauma bond. I'm romanticizing in my head and creating a narrative for another person of why we're supposed to be together when we probably shouldn't."

Earlier this Summer, she released "Bombs Away", accompanied by a timeless music video directed by Andy Madeleine.

Emeryld seeks to mesh as many different worlds together as she can, as heard here in "Bombs Away" with its' off-kilter guitar riff that hypercharges the song's punch. This ominous swell culminates on an instantly irresistible refrain awash in gritty distortion as she declares, "Bombs away, you talk, you talk, but you got nothing to say."

"I had literally just gone through a breakup before the session," she recalls. "'Bombs Away' is about how I'm a repeated casualty of love bombing in relationships. I channeled that anger and frustration in the original demo vocal and it was so genuine and authentic we used it."

Emeryld projects truth and love as loudly as possible in her music. The Texas raised singer, songwriter, and genre alchemist speaks her mind over a canvas of sparkling alternative, unpredictable rock, lush pop, and rich R&B stitched together with soulfully evocative and ethereal vocals. Inspired by the likes of Pat Benatar, Heart, Lady Gaga, and Marvin Gaye, that exploration started in earnest at age fourteen when she performed at SXSW for the first time.

Three years later, she moved to Los Angeles. At the same time, she slowly but surely embraced her destiny by diving into her passion wholeheartedly. By 2019, she found herself captivating crowds at local hotspots as she released her Young EP highlighted by "Cellophane" and "Hope You're Happy" feat. EARTHGANG. The project notably racked up 4 million Spotify streams and counting. She maintained her momentum in 2020 with "97 gold infiniti." Of the latter, V Magazine proclaimed, "Emeryld is taking us on an intoxicating ride." On its heels, "Right There" elicited similar enthusiasm with Lyrical Lemonade hailing it as "a 10/10."

After amassing over 10 million streams and counting and garnering acclaim from Billboard, FLAUNT, Lyrical Lemonade, V Magazine, and more, her spirit and identity expand on her upcoming EP introduced first by the single "Bombs Away."

Watch the new music video here: