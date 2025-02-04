Elle Belle Releases New Single 'Me, Timbers' Featuring 2BAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles-based indie rock band Elle Belle has released their latest single, "Me, Timbers" featuring 2BAD. The song is available now on all digital platforms through Little Record Company.

This split single marks a creative collaboration between Elle Belle and 2BAD, with each band offering a unique perspective on the human experience. “Me, Timbers” delves into the concept of self-mythology—the art of crafting one’s own narrative—while “Funny Way of Showing It” reflects on the impermanence of life, encouraging listeners to embrace the present moment without clinging to outcomes or rigid self-concepts.

Last month the band released "Let's Go Out" which followed singles "Stranger" which debuted at Glide Magazine and "Selene," and its accompanying band created lyric video. "Selene," premiered at Magnet and is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Elle Belle has also launched a Patreon where fans can collaborate with the band, sit in on songwriting sessions, be the first to hear about upcoming new music and shows. and more. Support Elle Belle and join the community HERE.

Elle Belle is the alter-ego of award-winning composer/songwriter Christopher Pappas. His debut record, WAKO GUMBO, a sprawling 20-song double LP, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre de Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Mixed with a variety of genres including psych-rock, soft-rock, pop, and electronic, Elle Belle continues Pappas' knack for rich, intricate songwriting. Incredibly prolific and versatile; has written music for NASA, has a musical slated to go off-Broadway, and assembled his own 27-piece orchestra to perform his original orchestral works. Elle Belle released his latest full-length album How Do I Feel? in 2023, but has continued his prolific streak with a string of singles set for release this year.

Photo courtesy of the Artist

