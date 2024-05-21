Eliza & The Delusionals to Release Album 'Make It Feel Like The Garden,' Share New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian indie rock band Eliza & the Delusionals are excited to announce their highly-anticipated second studio album Make It Feel Like The Garden out Friday, July 19 via Cooking Vinyl. Limited edition pre-order bundles are available now HERE.



In anticipation of the upcoming release, the trio is sharing their second single, "Falling For You," out now.



Written during a creative retreat in Napa, California, "Falling For You" explores the disorienting nature of emotional entanglements. Amid the chaos of feelings, the track delves into the struggle of maintaining one's identity amidst the turmoil of love and longing.



Eliza Klatt (lead singer) comments, “'Falling For You’ was a personal favorite from the get-go for me. There’s just something about the driving beat and the soaring melodies that I love. We knew we wanted to experiment with saxophone for this record, and this song felt like the perfect track for that. I think there is so much emotion to it, and it’s such a beautiful part of the song. To me, lyrically it’s about not wanting to fall down the rabbit hole of falling in love but you just can’t help it."



The band is also releasing a stunning video, created by Brisbane videographer and 3D designer Tom Carroll (@egumei) who brought to life the concept of the garden.

On the video, Eliza adds, "It was amazing seeing the whole visual side of things come together - seeing the entire Garden come to life the way he had imagined it. Visuals are always such an important part of a record to us, we always want to try something different and push the boundaries of the ideas we have. Kurt Skuse (guitarist) always has an out-of-the-box idea, and it's just amazing to see the ideas when they come to fruition.”

Make It Feel Like The Garden was conceptualized on the road during their North American tour in 2022, with Kurt and Eliza writing the majority of the album at their DIY studio in Napa, California, before heading back home and recording with visionary producer Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, CLEWS, Amy Shark) at his studio in Rye, Victoria.



Describing the process, Eliza says “It was interesting to see how working in a different part of the world, outside of the comfort of our home studio and Australia in general, has influenced our writing and the process of demoing the songs. Recording the album with Oscar Dawson was an incredibly collaborative experience. He continued to push us out of our comfort zones which led us to feeling really free creatively. I think this also made us write in our most honest and genuine form.”



The album will also include the latest release & title track "Make It Feel Like The Garden" which has received massive support in Australia from Triple M, including being added on their national Homegrown program and Triple M Brisbane Weekend Nights, plus airplay across triple j, SYN FM, 4ZZZ, 2SER and Rebel FM.

Make It Feel Like The Garden follows the release of several singles and the band’s acclaimed EP A State Of Living In An Objective Reality which features the single “Just Exist.” The track topped the charts of SiriusXM's defining alternative rock station Alt Nation and listeners voted it Number 1 on the Weekly ALT18 countdown, where it remained in the Top 10 for over a month. More than a dozen stations across the U.S. – including national network Music Choice and influential outlets in New York, California, Texas, and Florida added the track to their rotation. As of May 2024, the song is now at 6.3 million streams on Spotify.



The band toured extensively with Silversun Pickups and beabadoobee and played at major festivals including SXSW, BottleRock, and Firefly.

Make It Feel Like The Garden Tracklist:

Coming To An End

Make It Feel Like the Garden

She Sits Up So High Iris (Interlude)

Falling For You

Marigold (Interlude)

Another You

Dahlia (Interlude)

Hurts

I Wanna Love You

Arabella (Interlude) Lately

Violet (Interlude)

Everything That Isn't Mine Will She Know Today

Somebody

Madison

Coming To An End Pt. II

Photo credit: Nick Maguire



