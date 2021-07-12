Eliza Shaddad's Sophomore LP 'The Woman You Want' Out Friday

Singer songwriter Eliza Shaddad releases her sophomore album The Woman You Want this Friday via Rosemundy Records / Wow and Flutter. Singles leading up to the album include "Blossom," "Heaven," "Now You're Alone," and "The Man I Admire."

Taken from the album is the upcoming lead single "Fine & Peachy." A firm nod to the female greats of the nineties such as Sheryl Crow and Alanis Morissette, the single proudly sticks its middle finger up to the liars, cheats, gas lighters and fake news pushers of this world. Throughout, Eliza's voice oozes a sardonic disquiet culminating in an almost evangelical middle eight. Recorded at home in Cornwall with producer and husband B J Jackson, the album sees Eliza exploring new soundscapes - delving into classical guitar, harmonica, mandolins, drum machines, and strings, moving deftly between grunge, country, and folk, and gracefully introducing musical elements from her Sudanese heritage; characteristic synths, oud, and even a jubilant ululating traditional Sudanese call. It was a big decision for Shaddad to work with her partner.

"We held off for a really long time," she admits, "in some ways it was brilliant because you can be perfectly honest with each other, but in other ways... it's impossible to hide your moods from your partner. Whereas if you're going into a studio with people you don't know that well, you'd probably just deal with it and get things done."

The Woman You Want is a journey that celebrates the full spread of Eliza's creative range and writing prowess. Sprawling from the introspective folk-influenced sounds of "Blossom," to the sharp post-grunge strums of "Fine & Peachy," to the achingly beautiful soundscapes of "In The Morning (Grandmother Song)," Eliza's raw riff-driven cinematic trademark sound is at the forefront throughout.

"The Woman You Want is a record of me figuring myself out," Shaddad explains. "I'd been wrestling with the idea of wanting to be a better human, a better woman, a better wife, better friend, better daughter... and not really feeling capable of it... and the so the title, and title song, came out as a direct challenge really, to me, and to the listener."

Raised across seven countries, Eliza Shaddad is the daughter of a Sudanese astrophysicist and a Scottish diplomat. A multi-linguist with a philosophy degree, Eliza studied Jazz at London's Guildhall before self-producing her first EP, recorded with Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson. Eliza has released three EPs and one LP working with independent UK labels Beatnik Creative, Big Indie, and German label FerryHouse Productions and her work has received critical acclaim from The Times, The Independent, The Fader, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, MOJO Magazine, Refinery29, CMU, Clash, The Skinny, She Shreds and Bandcamp Daily. Radio highlights include support from Lauren Laverne, Huw Stephens, and Zane Lowe, and airplay across BBC Radio, Radio X, Absolute, NTS and internationally Apple Music 1, Radio Eins, KCRW, and Triple J. Eliza has appeared on ITV News and Sky News this year speaking about the music industry, and featured centrally in Sky Arts' 2020 documentary Culture Interrupted. Eliza has also previously been included in Spotify's New Music Friday, Alternative Generation Feelgood/Ultimate Indie, Indie Radar, Van Life, The Stress Buster, Alternative Generation, and Believe the Hype playlists.

Her reputation for powerful live shows has seen her touring extensively, playing dates in the UK, EU, and USA with the likes of Bedouine, Kae Tempest, Oh Wonder, Keane, Sarah Jarosz, Rhiannon Giddens, Strand of Oaks, and Max Jury. She has collaborated with award-winning poet Anthony Anaxagorou, contemporary jazz group Hansu-Tori, and Grammy-winners Clean Bandit, and is a founding member of ten-year-strong female arts collective Girls Girls Girls, which works to empower women within the arts, and to raise awareness and funding for the anti-female genital mutilation charity Orchid Project.

Photo Credit: Jodie Canwell