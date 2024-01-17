Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday

Eliza McLamb's highly awaited, debut full-length, Going Through It, is out this Friday.

Jan. 17, 2024

2024 is here and with that the first great debut record of the year is upon us. Eliza McLamb's highly awaited, debut full-length, Going Through It, is out this Friday on Royal Mountain Records. 

Ahead of the release on Friday McLamb is dropping a final song, the album's focus track “Modern Woman.” The song is an exceptional illustration of McLamb's songwriting prowess and an exciting preview of the album.

McLamb's sonic masterpiece features 12 stirring glimpses into her life, including the already-released singles “16,” “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me.” 

McLamb enlisted close confidant and collaborator Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) to make the record at Bear Creek Studio in rural Washington, where Big Thief recorded U.F.O.F., an album McLamb holds dear. 

Fans can sing along with McLamb on her upcoming 2024 headline tour with Mini Trees as support. The tour will see McLamb traipse across North America with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, New York, Seattle, and a final show in her hometown, Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now (and selling quickly) - they're available for purchase HERE.  

On top of pursuing a career in music, she's the co-host of the enormously popular podcast Binchtopia which has received much deserved recognition from The New York Times in their deep dive into the exciting new wave of female creators. McLamb also has her Substack where she publishes personal and investigative essays.

While both of those avenues offer insight into McLamb's mind, it's her music that helps her work through the past. “I sit down to write when I'm feeling a certain way and I don't know why,” she says. “It's a process of translating an emotional reality into a musical one, something that can be easily shared.”

Headline Tour Dates: 

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

March 20 - Nashville, TN - The End

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

March 22 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

March 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Main Room

March 25 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *LOW TICKETS*

March 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 29 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair 

March 30 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

April 2 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

April 4 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *SOLD OUT*

April 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Venue TBA

April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

April 8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

April 10 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

April 12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *SOLD OUT*

April 13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 15 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

April 25 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

*with Mini Trees

Photo Credit: Kaya Kelley 



